Otherwise, hints that the show takes place in the Philadelphia area are evident only in the occasional use of the word “Philadelphia,” and the phrase “Bucks County Sheriff’s Office” appearing on Quaid’s character’s police uniform. There is also a somewhat out of place reference to the Philly indie rock band Hop Along thanks to Matt snagging a gig as an opening act, though it ultimately never materializes. At one point, Quaid’s character makes a reference to Wawa, but it’s done to bolster a lie he’s embroiled in, so we’re docking them for besmirching such a revered local institution.