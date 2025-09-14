‘We don’t have to hide’: Mexican Independence festival continues amid a torrid political climate

The Mexican and U.S. national anthems blared from speakers as smells of corn, churros, and chilaquiles wafted through the air alongside the Delaware River, accented by striking themes of green, red, and white.

Philadelphia’s Mexican Independence Day Festival — the gaiety of mariachi music and carefree dancing — was a respite Sunday evening from anxiety and anguish over immigration raids and a recent Supreme Court ruling opening the door for racial profiling.

The celebration of Mexico’s vibrant culture and heritage was also an act of resistance to increasing attacks on Latino and immigrant communities: Here, at Penn’s Landing, Mexican Philadelphians made themselves known.

“Current times have a way to make us feel unwanted, but Philadelphia has always protected us,” festivalgoer Lucia Ramirez, 45, said with a sigh.

“Things like this make one feel like we don’t have to hide our roots, like our kids can be proud of where they come from,” she added.

Local muralist Cesar Viveros said the prideful, vocal event sends a message. “We are accepted here even if the government makes us feel like we don’t belong,” Viveros said. “Having a space to celebrate our culture for even one day gives us the strength to keep going another day in this current political climate.”

The annual event has become a Philly staple, drawing as many as 13,000 people from across the country. But this year’s crowd — expected to tally about 8,000 — may have been curtailed by fears of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeting the event and making immigration arrests.

“A lot of Latino events have been canceled nationwide, but we are hoping that this will be a testament to how we can keep going,” said Araceli Guenther, board president of the Mexican Cultural Center. “People are legitimately concerned, but we need to know that this too shall pass.”

Earlier this year, the Carnaval de Puebla — the big, annual celebration of Mexican culture in South Philadelphia — was canceled out of fear that ICE might target the event and make immigration arrests; in 2017, during President Donald Trump’s first presidency, the carnival was canceled for similar reasons. Two major Venezuelan groups withdrew from Philadelphia’s Fourth of July events this summer, citing similar concerns.

Reports of ICE activity have ricocheted across the region as the Trump administration embarks on what the president promises will be the largest deportation campaign in U.S. history, with millions of migrants sent out of the country. According to an Inquirer analysis from June, deportations have risen 80% in Pennsylvania and New Jersey since Trump’s inauguration, while more and more local police agencies are partnering with ICE.

ICE agents have arrested four undocumented Brazilian immigrants at the Jumbo Meat Market in Northeast Philadelphia, and seven employees during a raid at a North Philadelphia car wash.

Just this month, a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court allows law enforcement to stop or briefly detain people for questioning based on factors like their apparent race or ethnicity, what language they speak or if they have an accent, and what they do for work.

Martha Juarez, 45, donned her Eagles hat to match her Mexican soccer team T-shirt, and drove 45 minutes from Avondale, Chester County. She said she’s tired of feeling concerned; unplugging from immigration updates and new policies, she said, made her realize that celebrating Mexico is more important.

“I no longer think about ICE or the Supreme Court making it possible for people to target us,” Juarez said.

Carmen Guerrero is also exhausted from feeling like she has to hide for being Latina.

“It’s really tiring feeling like the government only looks at you as a stereotype,” Guerrero said.

Instead of giving into that feeling, she chose to take the train and make her way from King of Prussia to the Mexican Independence Day Festival.

“I told myself that maybe, the best way to protest is existing, showing up,” Guerrero said. “Being here made me feel like maybe we don’t have to keep living in fear.”