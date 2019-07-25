George Inness’ 1866 painting Winter Moonlight does not tell us anything about this nocturnal wanderer, his mission, or his destination. But we know he is not lost because there is a moon framed in the sky, the pupil of a giant eye that is seeing him home. And as painted moons often do, it is giving off an enormous amount of light, defining white path through the frosty meadow, clearer and easier to follow than a GPS.