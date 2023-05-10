Philly receives first bus of immigrants from Texas in four months, readies for more arrivals

The first bus of immigrants from Texas in four months rolled into Philadelphia early Wednesday, as local officials readied for more arrivals amid a potential surge of people at the southern border.

The bus landed near 30th Street Station shortly before 6:30 a.m., carrying about 30 passengers including seven children.

A smaller-than-usual welcoming party of immigration advocates and city employees prepared to hand out light jackets and juice boxes as people disembarked.

”Hi, my friend, good morning,” said one rider to the advocates, wanting to practice his English. Five arrivals were set to go to the airport, with Chicago as their final destination.

The previous bus from Texas, sent by Gov. Greg Abbott, arrived in Philadelphia on Jan. 7. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday.

That winter bus was the 19th in a string of unscheduled, unannounced buses that began landing shortly before Thanksgiving, carrying nearly a thousand immigrants to this city. Most have moved on to join family in other states.

Abbott called the buses an effort to relieve overwhelmed border towns, while Mayor Jim Kenney and others said it was a cheap political trick that hurt innocent people.

Philadelphia has been targeted among so-called sanctuary cities, including Chicago, New York, and Washington; Abbott sent more than 16,000 migrants in 2022. Mayors in Washington and New York declared states of emergency due to the influx of people.

This month more buses rolled into New York, and Republican leaders of two suburban counties declared states of emergency there, to try to stop the city’s Democratic mayor from housing hundreds of migrants in their communities.

Immigrant advocates in Philadelphia have been preparing for fresh arrivals, with pandemic-related immigration restrictions scheduled to expire on Thursday.

Officials worry the end of Title 42, a Trump-era policy that let the government quickly turn away certain migrants at the border, will generate a surge of arrivals and worsen a humanitarian crisis there.

President Joe Biden took office promising to create a more humane immigration system, but in fact has continued some Trump-era policies, including Title 42. That World War II-era health law allows the government to expel people in the name of stopping communicable diseases.

The Trump administration used it to override asylum, a legal means to stay in the United States for those facing persecution in their homelands. The administration sent people who entered the southern border back to their home country or, more often, to Mexico.

The Biden administration continued the policy and defended it in court — and later opposed it in legal proceedings. Now the Centers for Disease Control says the COVID-19 pandemic no longer justifies the use of Title 42.

It might provoke a rush of new arrivals toward such states as Texas, followed by the sending of more buses to Philadelphia from Del Rio, a border town located about 150 miles west of San Antonio.

The first bus on Nov. 16 brought about 30 migrants to a side street near the train station, passengers were quickly checked for medical emergencies, then offered blankets, coats, and hot drinks. Some were picked up by family members, while others boarded a waiting bus to be transferred to a city-run welcome center in North Philadelphia, where government workers and immigrant-assistance groups provided food, temporary housing, legal services, and logistical support.

That process was repeated again and again.

During roughly seven weeks, 838 immigrants arrived here, according to city officials. Almost all moved on, connecting with family in surrounding states.

The local impact was real, forcing Philadelphia officials and immigrant leaders to respond to every bus, whatever the day or hour, tiring them out, upending their schedules, and diverting them from other work.

The Biden administration has announced that as Title 42 expires, a new rule will take effect, one that presumes people who did not seek protection in other countries on their way here are ineligible for asylum.

That’s a dramatic reinterpretation of immigration law, which says people can seek protection no matter how they got here. It’s unclear how potential court challenges to that rule could affect its implementation.

All those sent to Philadelphia had permission to be in the United States, as they pursued claims in federal Immigration Court. All or almost all were seeking asylum.

Earlier arrivals interviewed by The Inquirer said their two-day bus journey started with an offer of a free trip to Chicago, New York, or Philadelphia, made over a loudspeaker at a Texas border facility. Many had come to the United States from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Cuba.

The city’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and the Office of Emergency Management had spent months preparing for arrivals, coordinating with community organizations including Juntos, HIAS Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition, and Nationalities Service Center.