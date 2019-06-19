VisionQuest intends to house a rotating population of Spanish-speaking boys ages 12 to 17, at a property on Old York Road, just south of Albert Einstein Medical Center. The children have been designated by the federal government as “unaccompanied minors,” arriving alone at the southern border after fleeing gang violence and poverty in Central America. They have no parent or guardian in this country, and are held by the government as it seeks to place them with relatives or sponsor families.