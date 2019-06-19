The Arizona youth-services agency that intends to house 60 undocumented immigrant children in Philadelphia — generating community anger and a contentious legal battle — is considering whether to move the center to Norristown.
VisionQuest center director James Smith characterized the agency’s approach to the Montgomery County seat as “exploratory” and “an introduction” during an appearance before the municipal council on Tuesday night. VisionQuest has no formal agreement on a site, nor other specifics, and sought only to present itself to the community, he said.
Council took no formal action or vote, but members showed little initial enthusiasm for helping VisionQuest relocate its center 20 miles northwest, to a community that’s already home to many social-service agencies and programs.
Councilwoman Rebecca Smith questioned why, if the agency’s visit was introductory, the official meeting agenda described “a presentation from VisionQuest’s [Philadelphia] center regarding their desire to move the program to Norristown.”
Smith said VisionQuest employees had spoken highly of Norristown, and agency executives were pleased by what they had learned about the town’s efforts and progress on redevelopment.
In Philadelphia, he said, the process of creating the migrant children’s center had been backward, with neighbors and residents afforded a chance to be heard only after the project was well underway.
In the sanctuary city of Philadelphia, the fight to keep VisionQuest from opening its facility in Logan Plaza has thrust the community into the fevered national debate over the treatment of migrant children.
VisionQuest intends to house a rotating population of Spanish-speaking boys ages 12 to 17, at a property on Old York Road, just south of Albert Einstein Medical Center. The children have been designated by the federal government as “unaccompanied minors,” arriving alone at the southern border after fleeing gang violence and poverty in Central America. They have no parent or guardian in this country, and are held by the government as it seeks to place them with relatives or sponsor families.
Philadelphia Council members, union leaders, immigrant advocates, and local residents say the city should never allow immigrant children to be confined within its borders, and particularly not by VisionQuest.
The agency’s shelter for troubled youths closed in 2017 after staff members were found to have punched and choked children there. Now, VisionQuest is to be paid up to $5.3 million by the federal government over three years to house migrant children at the same site.
Philadelphia zoning officials blocked the center from opening, but VisionQuest has sued the city for the right to quickly accept children. The judge in the Common Pleas Court case said VisionQuest is likely to prevail on the legal merits.
VisionQuest expects to begin moving children into the facility about two weeks after gaining court approval.
On Tuesday night in Norristown, Smith and VisionQuest faced harsh commentary from protesters in the audience — and from some council members.
Councilman Derrick Perry said his brother had been enrolled in a VisionQuest program, “So I know specifically what you guys do, and how you guys operate.”
His immigrant mother was not familiar with American ways, he said, but otherwise there might have been a lawsuit against the agency.
Several council members said Norristown already hosts multiple social-service agencies and programs, and questioned when other towns and boroughs would step up to share that duty.
Perry made a point of asking Smith where he lived.
Elkins Park, Smith said.
Did you try moving the migrant center to Elkins Park, Perry asked.
“Not yet,” Smith answered.
“I find that insulting,” Perry said, to applause from the audience, “that you couldn’t go to your own town.”
Even before Smith stepped to the podium, speakers stood to denounce VisionQuest, its operation, and its planned shelter.
“I don’t think anybody who has children would be willing to support this organization,” said Nicte Ha Wurts. “VisionQuest has mistreated, abused children.”
“Please,” said another speaker, Denisse Agurto, of the Latino-advocacy group Juntos, “no VisionQuest in Norristown.”
Smith, accompanied by Steve Bloom, a retired 40-year veteran of VisionQuest management, said VisionQuest seeks the best for the children in its care. Both men said the agency operates no locked facilities — so claims that the new shelter would be “a detention center” are untrue.
Bloom blamed the news media for interviewing “disgruntled people,” and not telling success stories of VisionQuest children who, while they may have served time for an offense, turned out to be good and contributing adults.
“I feel very bad hearing what I’m hearing tonight,” Bloom told council. “It’s really sad that this is all you’re going to hear.”
Smith offered to bring VisionQuest alumni before council, to speak about how the agency helped them.
Councilwoman Smith said flatly, “It doesn’t sound like a program I would want in my town.”