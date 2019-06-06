Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to headline a fundraising dinner for the Pennsylvania GOP Thursday evening in Harrisburg.
The “state dinner” at the Radisson Hotel in Camp Hill, is a new event, Chairman Val DiGiorgio said. It underscores President Donald Trump’s focus on the state 18 months before the the general election.
“Everybody knows Pa. is going to be important,” DiGiorgio said. “We’ve had numerous meetings with the campaign. Every time I’m with the president he mentions how important it is and that’s why we’re going to have an unprecedented ground game to reelect Donald Trump.”
Pence is scheduled to make a stop at a packaging plant in York before attending the dinner in the evening. Tickets cost between $150 for general admission to $10,000 for a table to benefit the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.
DiGiorgio has reportedly stepped up fundraising efforts for the party, expected to play an important part in mobilizing the president’s supporters in the state. He has been subject to some internal grumbling about the party’s financial prospects since he took over in 2017.
Pence’s visit comes after Trump stumped near Williamsport on May 20 for Republican Fred Keller, who won a special election for U.S. House the next day.
On Wednesday, Pence was in Washington leading talks with Mexican officials, including foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, over Trump’s threat of a five-percent tariff on Mexican imports if the country doesn’t stop the influx of illegal migration into the United States. Trump has said he’d impose the tariffs next week if Mexico doesn’t comply, though the specific conditions of his request were unclear.
Pence’s appearance in Pennsylvania follows visits by several Democratic candidates for president, including Beto O’Rourke, who stopped in State College in March, Elizabeth Warren, who met with teachers in Philadelphia, Bernie Sanders, who visited Pittsburgh in April and Biden who held a rally in Philadelphia last month.
The 2016 general election was the first time since 1988 that Pennsylvania voted for a Republican candidate for president, though Trump won by less than one percent of the vote here. “Apart from Florida, no state was more important to Trump’s victory than Pennsylvania and if you look at the electoral college math, to be able to hold on, he’s got to hold onto those states he won — states he won by very thin margins,” said Chris Borick, pollster and professor at Muhlenberg College.
DiGiorgio said he’d advised the president to visit Philadelphia along with the “Rust Belt" counties he won in western Pennsylvania last time. “I’ve urged the president and the campaign to go into cities like Philadelphia and say what he’s done for inner-cities and African Americans and Latinos...” DiGiorgio said.
He said Trump made no commitment to visit Philadelphia but agreed with his message.