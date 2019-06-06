The 2016 general election was the first time since 1988 that Pennsylvania voted for a Republican candidate for president, though Trump won by less than one percent of the vote here. “Apart from Florida, no state was more important to Trump’s victory than Pennsylvania and if you look at the electoral college math, to be able to hold on, he’s got to hold onto those states he won — states he won by very thin margins,” said Chris Borick, pollster and professor at Muhlenberg College.