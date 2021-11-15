A North Philadelphia man was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder on Monday for killing two men at a campground in Upper Bucks County in 2019.

Miles Jones, 42, now faces the possibility of the death penalty as the sentencing phase of his trial is set to begin. The jury deliberated for about seven hours over two days in Doylestown before reaching a verdict.

Jones was also convicted of 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person, one for each of the other campers present when he opened fire during a fight in October 2019, as well as possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed gun without a permit.

Jones took the stand during his weeklong trial before Bucks County Court Judge Diane Gibbons and said he shot Eric Braxton, 46, and Arthur Hill, 41, in self-defense during a fight at the Homestead Family Campground in West Rockhill Township. The men were part of a group that beat him, he said, and refused to let him leave.

Prosecutors, led by Deputy District Attorney Edward Louka, said Jones had no regard for the lives of anyone at the campground, and could easily have left the area without firing his weapon.

Jurors seemed to struggle initially with the legal concept of “self-defense” at the start of their deliberations on Friday, and asked Gibbons for an explanation of it before resuming their work early Monday.

The shooting came during an annual camping trip that Braxton and Hill had organized with their families and friends, prosecutors said. Jones was invited on the trip by his girlfriend.

At night, Jones and his girlfriend got into an argument and he pushed and collapsed her tent in a burst of anger. As she called for help, Hill and his sons went to investigate, and got into a fight with Jones.

Jones told jurors the men “sucker punched” him multiple times, knocking him to the ground, where they continued to kick and stomp him, leading him to fear for his life.

Prosecutors refuted that version of events and said Jones was the aggressor, telling the group he was “going to get” them and that “nobody was safe.”

Afterward, the group escorted Jones to his girlfriend’s car to separate him from her and calm him down, according to witness testimony. Jones retrieved his 9mm Sig Sauer from the car and said he attempted to leave, but was approached by Braxton, whom he shot at close range in the chest. He then shot Hill in the back, though Jones’ lawyer said Jones fired at Hill only after he charged at him.