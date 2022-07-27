If you see a Black Hawk helicopter flying over Philadelphia this week, don’t worry, it’s likely just a military training exercise.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the U.S. Army will be running dense urban training exercises across the city, including at NRG station, the Navy Yard, and the Fire Academy. A Black Hawk helicopter will be part of drills Wednesday and will likely be flying over the CSX rail yard, in the area near the sports stadiums in South Philadelphia. Those attending the Phillies game at 12:35 p.m. against the Braves may catch a glimpse of the helicopters.

The training exercise at the NRG station at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue will take place in a closed section of the station and the subway will run as usual, although one entrance will be closed during the training. Medium tactical vehicles will also be used at the Navy Yard.

The training exercises are meant to simulate attacks by near peer countries — nations that have similar military capabilities as the United States — in a major American city.

Although the exercises are happening in at least one location that will be used by the public, the exercises themselves are not open to public viewing.