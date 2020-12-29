There are also “emergency” grants under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. When a businessperson applies for a loan under the program, they can also seek a grant of up to $10,000. To qualify for this, their businesses must be in low-income communities, have less than 300 employees and have suffered a 30% revenue loss, computing by comparing a two-month period in 2020 with the same period last year. Minority business owners can receive these grants regardless of whether their loan application was approved and accepted and even if they previously received a PPP loan.