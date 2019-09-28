This is neighborhood, low-budget theater — but everyone should see this play. Some aspects may be amateurish, but Ortiz’ nonjudgmental, good-hearted, nuanced, on-target vision carries the day. You’ll see through many eyes. As Mama Julia says, “It’s not about who is right and who is wrong; it’s about who has the power.” At the after-party, one playgoer said, rightly, that MinorityLand “gets to so much of the problem; so many voices get airtime. And,” she added, “I really wanted to know what happens to everybody. I want a sequel.” Hear that, Erlina Ortiz?