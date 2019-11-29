The Coast Guard said early Thursday evening that it was searching for a missing kite surfer who had gone missing off the coast of Ocean City, N.J., about 90 minutes before sunset.
According to a 911 call received by the Coast Guard station in Atlantic City, the kite surfer was seen drifting out to sea after falling off the board approximately 500 yards from Corson Inlet around 3:20 p.m. The person was reportedly wearing all black.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was dispatched from Air Station Atlantic City, along with a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Station Atlantic City and a 45-foot response boat from Station Cape May.
No additional information was available as of 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson, and anyone with information was being asked to contact the Sector Delaware Bay command center at 215-271-4960.