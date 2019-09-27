The oldest case also involves the victim who was the youngest at the time of disappearance. William Ebenezer Jones Jr. was 3 years old when he was last seen about 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 17, 1962, outside a neighbor’s house in Vineland, N.J. At the time, the youngster, who was known as Billy, was wearing a light blue or grayish snowsuit with a navy collar and silver buttons, a hat that matched his snowsuit, and tan high-top crepe-soled shoes with yellow laces.