When the the FBI put Dulce Maria Alvarez on its “Most Wanted” list of missing or kidnapped people this week, the 5-year-old Bridgeton, N.J., girl joined nine others from around the Philadelphia region whose disappearances have baffled investigators for years.
The FBI list includes about 90 people in total.
The local cases stretch back to 1962 and include three victims who were children when they disappeared, two teenagers, and four adults.
As investigators continue to try to figure out what happened to Dulce, here, in chronological order, are the cases of the nine other people who disappeared or were kidnapped. Anyone with information about Dulce or any of the other cases can call 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324).
The oldest case also involves the victim who was the youngest at the time of disappearance. William Ebenezer Jones Jr. was 3 years old when he was last seen about 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 17, 1962, outside a neighbor’s house in Vineland, N.J. At the time, the youngster, who was known as Billy, was wearing a light blue or grayish snowsuit with a navy collar and silver buttons, a hat that matched his snowsuit, and tan high-top crepe-soled shoes with yellow laces.
In his pocket he had a dime his mother had given him. More than 500 people searched for the boy. Police initially theorized that Billy went off with two women who were selling poinsettias, but nothing came of that. “At the time of his disappearance, Jones loved dogs and would do anything for dogs,” the FBI notes on his missing-person poster.
He would be 56 if still alive.
Margaret Ellen Fox was 15 when she got on a bus in her hometown of Burlington City, N.J., to go to Mount Holly for an interview in response to an ad for a baby-sitter. It was about 8:40 a.m. on June 24, 1974, and Margaret has not been heard from since.
The FBI says the phone number of the man she was going to see for the interview, who called himself John Marshall, was traced to a pay phone at a local supermarket.
Margaret wore glasses and her two front teeth were missing when she disappeared. When she left home, she was wearing a gold necklace with flowers and a blue stone, and a gold charm bracelet with a blue stone. She was carrying an eyeglass case with a Huckleberry Hound design.
Margaret would be 59 if she is still alive.
David Williams and Steven Anderson were supposed to be in safe place. The two were roommates at the New Lisbon State School for people with developmental disabilities, located in the heart of the Pinelands in Burlington County.
David, an epileptic who needed daily medication, generally wore a helmet to protect his head in case of seizure. Steven had difficulty communicating. David, then 12, and Steven, then 17, were last seen walking back to their residence about 4:15 p.m. April 7, 1975, after a ball game with staff members at a nearby field. A search of the 1,900-acre facility and surrounding area found no trace of the pair. The Inquirer reported at the time that the school’s superintendent said bloodhounds traced the two to Route 72 before losing their scent.
David would be 56 if still alive. Steven would be 62.
On Nov. 25, 1991, 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh left his house about 3:30 p.m. to watch a nearby brush fire in the Delaware Bay community of Del Haven in Cape May County. When he did not return home by 6 p.m., his mother got worried and called Middle Township police. Searchers found one of the sixth-grader’s sneakers a few blocks from his home, but no other trace of him.
Mark would be 29 if he is still alive.
Danielle Imbo was estranged from her husband when she started dating Richard Petrone in 2004. On Feb. 19, 2005, Imbo, then 34, and Petrone, then, 35, went on date that took them to Abilene’s, a since-closed Tex-Mex restaurant in Philadelphia’s Society Hill section. After they left, the couple and Petrone’s 2001 Dodge Dakota with the Pennsylvania license plate YFH 2319 were never seen again. Their phones powered off and died. Their bank accounts went untouched.
The FBI, which suspects foul play, is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the couple’s disappearance.
Imbo, whose maiden name was Ottobre, would be 49 if she is still alive. Petrone would be 50.
The FBI knows Nefertiri Trader was kidnapped, but not what happened to her after that. About 4 a.m. on June 30, 2014, a neighbor in Trader’s New Castle, Del., apartment complex saw the then-33-year-old woman being put into the back seat of silver 2000 Acura with Delaware plates.
The neighbor told investigators he did not suspect anything was awry, thinking the woman was ill and being taken for medical care. Evidence at the scene included a stomped loaf of bread on the lawn, a pack of Newport cigarettes, and pair of flip flops at the door to Trader’s apartment. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information about the kidnapping of the mother of three.
Trader would be 38 if she is still alive.
Amanda DeGuio had a troubled life. Addicted to heroin, she also apparently suffered from bipolar disorder. On Aug, 27, 2014, the family of then-24-year-old Upper Darby woman reported her missing. They had not seen her since the first week of June, after she returned from a trip to Florida. She did not take her cell phone, credit cards, or additional clothing with when she vanished.
DeGuio would be 29 if she is still alive.