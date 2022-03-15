Philadelphia police say they have arrested a man suspected of stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art this weekend.

Gary Cabana, 60, was caught on video leaping a reception desk and stabbing two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct, according to the New York City Police Department.

The museum workers, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were stabbed multiple times and were in stable condition.

Philadelphia police say they found Cabana sleeping on a park bench.

This a developing story and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.