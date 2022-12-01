A South Jersey school system kept schools closed Thursday — the third day in a row — due to internet issues caused by an “unauthorized third party,” affecting more than 6,000 students and leaving parents scrambling for childcare.

In a letter to parents Monday, Monroe Township School Superintendent Susan B. Ficke said the emergency closure was needed because the district’s internet service had been disconnected. Schools in the Gloucester County district were also closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ficke said school administrators became aware of a technical issue on Monday, and the actions were caused by an authorized third party and an investigation is ongoing, she said. Only technology staff employees were told to report to school Thursday. The district employees 800 teachers and support staff.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause and wish to assure all students, parents, and staff that school administrators and IT professionals are working to resolve this issue as swiftly and effectively as possible,” Ficke said in the letter to parents Wednesday.

Ficke and other school officials did not immediately respond to telephone messages Thursday.

Williamstown High School sophomore Anthony DeFelice told 6ABC that he uses a computer and the internet in a lot of his classes and he wasn’t surprised when school was cancelled. A sign on the high school door said all activities were cancelled until further notice.

“Something was going on on Monday, and then they just called off that night at like 8,” said DeFelice.

Ficke told parents in a notification Monday that holding classes without internet service would present logistical and safety concerns. Then on Wednesday, parents were told the problem was much more serious.

“Is it an IT thing or is it more than that?” Nina Seagrave, a mother of three, told CBS3. She worries that personal information such has addresses, phone and Social Security numbers may have been compromised.

» READ MORE: Ransomware attacks are hitting local governments. Here’s how they can fight back.

Some parents expressed frustration on social media about childcare and missed school days. They said the district had provided few details about a possible cyber attack and no information was provided on the district’s website.

“I am appalled ...what is this?” one parent wrote. “You don’t need internet to go to school!! Ridiculous!”

Added another parent: “It’s a safety issue if the phones and emergency contact/medical info is all through internet.”

“Back in my day (early 2000s), we taught using textbooks & the students used paper/pencils to take notes,” another commented. Maybe us 40-50 somethings need to go back to teaching.” (smiley face).

The sprawling district comprises six schools across 42 square miles: four elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.