Ransomware has targeted more than 70 local and state governments so far this year, according to a report by researchers at Barracuda, an IT security company. Among those hit were municipalities in Florida and Texas, and Baltimore, where hackers locked away critical files. Baltimore didn’t pay the ransom, but officials said the attack will cost the city $18 million. In July, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security partnered with national groups to urge governments to take advantage of the best practices and resources to protect themselves.