On Feb. 23, 1945, when six Marines raised the American flag atop 550-foot Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima, many thought the war was over. Brooks and his unit went ashore to deliver ammunition several days after the first wave of Marines stormed the tiny volcanic Pacific island. Brooks was struck with shrapnel and evacuated to a hospital ship in Hawaii. When the vicious fighting ended, more than 6,000 Americans were dead and 20,000 had been wounded during the five-week battle.