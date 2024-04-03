Woman killed by falling tree in Montgomery County, police say

A woman died after a tree fell on her car in Collegeville during a windy rainstorm Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The woman’s car was stopped at Main Street and Ninth Avenue when the tree toppled over, police in Collegeville Borough said. The woman was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Emergency responders were notified just after 1 p.m. that a tree had fallen on a car and someone appeared to be trapped inside and injured, said Todd Stieritz, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., police confirmed that the woman had died, Stieritz said.

No further details were immediately available.

TV crews at the scene said the woman was 82 years old.