The Norristown headquarters of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee was struck by gunfire when the office was unoccupied and no one was hurt, the committee’s chair said in a letter emailed Wednesday night to members and supporters.
Brian Levy, the committee’s executive director, had stopped by the office at 21 E. Airy St. late Wednesday afternoon to pick up mail when he noticed holes in the front window, Joe Foster, the committee’s chair, said in a phone interview.
Levy then saw that two bullets had struck a desk and one bullet hit a cardboard box on the desk, Foster said. It was unclear when the shooting occurred, he added.
The Norristown Police Department investigated the scene and the FBI was notified, Foster said.
The Montgomery County Commissioners and their staff were notified, as was the county sheriff, Foster said.
Norristown’s police chief could not be reached for comment late Wednesday night.
The party received an emailed threat within the last 10 days, Foster said. The email did not name the Montgomery County Democrats or any party officials, but warned that something bad could happen at the office, Foster said.
The FBI was notified about that email before the shooting was discovered, Foster said.
The office is located across the street from the county courthouse and other county offices, so surveillance cameras for those facilities are being reviewed, Foster said.
In the meantime, the party will install its own surveillance cameras and consider other security precautions, Foster said.