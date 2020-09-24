Montgomery County authorities on Thursday announced the dismantling of a gun trafficking network that they said put dozens of illegally obtained firearms on streets across the region, including some that were later used to commit violent crimes.
The group was led by a trio of teenagers who paid straw purchasers to obtain large quantities of weapons from gun shops across the region, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Some of those involved in the network were as young as 14.
In all, prosecutors have charged nine adults and five juveniles with playing roles in the scheme. But only six of the 44 weapons authorities have linked to purchases by the group between July and August have been recovered — one during a shooting investigation in Cheltenham, another found during a traffic stop in Abington and four more seized as a result of search warrants served in Philadelphia.
“These illegal guns are used in crimes, and then they’re resold again and again on the streets,” Steele said Thursday at a news conference where he stood flanked by local, state and federal law enforcement officials. “We may never know the true extent of the damage these defendants have done and the danger they created in our communities.”
Among those charged Thursday were Terrance Barker, 19, of Philadelphia; Mikal Scott, 18, of Cheltenham, and a 17-year-old authorities did not identify because he was charged in juvenile court. Prosecutors described the three as the leaders of the group and accused them of paying recruited straw purchasers $150 to $200 a trip to buy weapons in their names and immediately hand them over to members of the network .
Investigators first targeted the ring in August while investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old in Norristown. While searching the scene where the shooting took place, detectives found two gun boxes that they later linked to purchases earlier that day from a man named Anthony McCreary, who did not live at the home, prosecutors said.
After reviewing paperwork gun stores are required to fill out for each weapon sold, they discovered McCreary had made a number of recent purchases at gun stores during which he bought multiple firearms in one trip.
McCreary, 23, of Philadelphia, was also charged Thursday along with other alleged straw purchasers, including Demetrius Huggins Jr., 21, and Shaireese Liles, 21, both of Philadelphia
They and their six adult codefendants charged with straw purchasing guns face a mandatory minimum five year prison term if they are convicted.
Steele described the investigation Thursday as a joint operation by his office, the Attorney General’s Office, the FBI and several local police departments.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.