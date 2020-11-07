A 19-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of another 19-year-old Philadelphia man in Lower Merion, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Nahray Crisden was found shot to death late on the night of Sept. 13 in the 1400 block of Surrey Lane. County and township police detectives determined that he was killed by Sean Brown. They were longtime acquaintances, and surveillance video showed they were together that night.
The video showed the men were together earlier that night outside a Conoco station on City Avenue. Later video showed the two walking toward where the shooting occurred. Detectives determined that Brown shot Crisden, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Brown was denied bail and was being held at the Montgomery County Correctional facility. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 20.