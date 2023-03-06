Murder investigation launched after a Montco man was found dead near the Schuylkill River Trail

Montgomery County authorities announced a murder investigation Monday after an Audubon man was found dead in the woods along the Schuylkill River.

Daquan Tucker, 25, was found dead in a wooded area along the Schuylkill River Trail at the border of West Norriton Township and Norristown, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement. An autopsy determined that Tucker had died of multiple gunshot wounds and authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

West Norriton Police found Tucker’s body around 9 a.m. Friday, after a call from a passing bicyclist who saw what appeared to be a body between the trail and the river. Tucker’s body was about 100 feet from the trail.

Montgomery County Detectives and West Norriton Police are investigating Tucker’s death and say they believe he knew his killer and the crime was not a “random act.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Norriton Police Department at 610-630-1701 or the Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553. Anonymous tipsters can text MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app.