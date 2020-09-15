Police were investigating a possibly domestic-related shooting that left a man and woman dead and a second man wounded Monday night in New Hanover Township, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.
Just before 8:10 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 2900 block of Reifsnyder Road in the Gilbertsville section of the township and found the man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The wounded man was transported to an area hospital.
The identities of the deceased victims were being withheld pending family notifications.
“The initial investigation indicates that this incident is domestic in nature, and there is no threat to the community at this time,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation was asked to contact the New Hanover Township Police at 610-327-1150 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.