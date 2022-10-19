Two teens who were students at Pottsgrove High School were fatally shot late Monday night in Montgomery County, officials said Tuesday.

Around 11:30 p.m., police in Pottstown responded to reports of a shooting at Fourth and Johnson Streets and found the victims, ages 17 and 18, next to a vehicle that one of the teens had been driving, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a news release Tuesday morning.

The names of the victims were not released.

Police found 10 spent shell casings, a projectile, and a semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number at the shooting scene, Steele said.

“I can confirm that the two victims of the incident were students at Pottsgrove High School,” Danielle Sabulsky, spokesperson for the Pottsgrove School District, said in an email Tuesday night.

“This is an ongoing investigation and I am unable to release the names of the students involved at this time,” Sabulsky said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.