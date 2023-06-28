Montgomery County man charged with fatal shooting in Pottstown

A 34-year-old Pottstown man was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting Tuesday evening of another man during a possible domestic dispute, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said Wednesday.

Kevin Morgan was arrested Wednesday and was being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Pottstown police responded to the 500 block of May Street just after 7:10 p.m. Tuesday and found Derek Mayo, 38, of Parkesburg, lying on the ground between the curb and the passenger side of a Kia Optima sedan, authorities said. Mayo was transported to Pottstown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined Kelsay Love-Shellar, owner of the car, and her longtime boyfriend Mayo arrived at the location for a scheduled pickup of the 12-year-old daughter that Love-Shellar shares with Morgan.

Morgan came out of his home with his daughter, then got into an argument with Mayo next to the car, authorities said. Morgan then allegedly shot Mayo once in the chest.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Morgan’s home and found multiple firearms legally owned by Morgan. Mayo did not have a gun when he was shot, authorities said.

Steele did not mention any known motive for the shooting.

Morgan also was charged with third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment of another person, and endangering the welfare of a child