A crowd of protesters descended on the regularly scheduled meeting of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, expressing outrage over and demanding an explanation for the firing of the county’s top two public defenders last week.
Dean Beer, the former chief defender, and Keisha Hudson, his deputy, were dismissed Feb. 26, triggering immediate, vocal response from lawyers and social-justice organizations, as well as state and local elected officials.
That response grew in volume on Thursday, with a rally on the steps of the county courthouse attended by more than 100 people, and a chorus of dozens who signed up for the public comment portion of the commissioner’s meeting. Their ranks included state Sen. Daylin Leach, a Montgomery County Democrat, who called on the three commissioners to respond beyond “press releases and platitudes.”
And after listening to the public comments for two hours, the commissioners — Valerie Arkoosh, Ken Lawrence and Joe Gale — said they will explore how to make the public defenders’ office an independent entity outside of government oversight, similar to the system used in Philadelphia.
Two of the commissioners, Arkoosh and Gale, said they were not reconsidering the decision to fire Beer and Hudson. Lawrence said only that he is in favor of cash bail reform and wants to continue discussing the function of the public defenders office and how it should be staffed.
“It’s critically important for me to get these polices enacted, we must have cash bail reform and we must make sure that individuals who don’t have other options feel safe and comfortable in the defense they are getting," Arkoosh said. "And there is no question in my mind that our public defenders should defend their clients with no second thoughts about their jobs.”
Internal memos obtained by The Inquirer indicate that county officials had expressed frustration about Beer and his office in recent months. Their concerns reached a breaking point in February, when Beer filed an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit about bail and arraignment court practices filed by the state chapter of ACLU, the same group that helped that organized Thursday’s protest.
The county executive later instructed Beer to withdraw the brief and he was fired.
John McMahon, a Norristown criminal defense attorney and former county prosecutor, said Thursday that those actions were “a poisonous spear thrust into the heart of our criminal justice system.”
“Your actions will have and have had a chilling effect on lawyers’ willingness to advocate on behalf of their clients,” said McMahon, who with other lawyers on Thursday filed an identical amicus brief in the ACLU’s lawsuit. "You have sent a clear message. This is a gross violation of your oaths.”
In a memo sent Feb. 20, six days before Beer and Hudson were fired, County Chief Operating Officer Lee Soltysiak said Beer had forwarded him the brief for feedback on Feb. 3, but submitted it before receiving the comments he requested. Soltysiak said the brief contained factual errors, and omitted reference to ongoing efforts by the county to change the pre-trial process.
Soltysiak praised Beer and his staff as being “zealous advocates for those [they are] tasked with defending,” and said their work was “appreciated beyond measure.” But Soltysiak also took him to task, saying Beer repeatedly made decisions outside the scope of representing clients without consulting county officials first.
Soltysiak said Beer’s “repeated inability” to communicate with him, the county commissioners or the county solicitor before making decisions about reforms “is deeply concerning.”
At Thursday’s meeting, Marissa Boyers Bluestine, the assistant director of the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, said Soltysiak’s understanding of a public defender’s role was flawed. She called on the office to become independent of county government oversight.
“Another role of a defender is to identify systemic issues to the justice system,” Bluestine said. “The criminal justice system needs balance. It can’t be collaborative all the time. For that balance to occur, the public defender needs to be free to identify threats.”
Other public defenders from outside the county spoke up as well, telling the board that their actions were an overreach. Jack Fagan, a public defender in Bucks County, said the Montgomery County commissioners have made the work for Beer and Hudon’s subordinates much more difficult, especially when dealing with clients from marginalized communities.
“Your actions have created a separate barrier for people who already believe we work with the district attorney,” he said. “They don’t only have to get over that hurdle, but now also the hurdle that the defenders work for the commissioners.”