“I remember seeing all kinds of people," Ayewa says. "There were queer people, there were young people, there were people dancing. It was such a mixed crowd. And she was so wild on stage. She sings really hard songs, and she was lying on the floor, rolling around, treating it like she was Kurt Cobain, just being free. And she was receiving all these flowers. I was like, ‘Wow, I want to do that.’ ”