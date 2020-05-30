Police are investigating a crash between a New Jersey Transit bus and a passenger vehicle that killed three people early Saturday morning in Moorestown.
The bus was making a left turn from Route 38 onto Pleasant Valley Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. when it was hit by a car traveling eastbound on Route 38, according to Moorestown police.
All three people inside the car — two women and one man, whom police have not identified — died at the scene of the crash. Police said the bus driver and one bus passenger were transported to Cooper University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The accident closed Route 38, a major thoroughfare, for more than seven hours.
Moorestown police said they were still determining the cause of the crash, and asked the public to contact them if they witnessed or had any information about it at 856-234-8300.