The sale between Morgan Properties and Morgan Communities on Friday afternoon adds about 15,000 apartments to the portfolio of Morgan Properties, its management said, with many of the complexes clustered in Upstate New York. The rest of the properties are in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Memphis, Chicago, Cleveland, and Huntsville, Ala. As part of the deal, Morgan Communities also transferred more than 750 of its employees to Morgan Properties. Although they have similar names, the two companies are not related.