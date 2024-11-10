Historic Mother Bethel A.M.E.’s new pastor has a message to Philadelphians in the wake of political vitriol: ‘You are amazing’

The Rev. Carolyn Cavaness stood at the pulpit of the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church in the nation and looked up.

That sight alone — the exposed wooden beams and enchanting stained glass windows of a nave where Black Philadelphians have gathered to pray for 237 years — brought her to tears.

Here she was, once a little girl from Newark, N.J., chasing the footsteps of her father, grandfather, and even great-grandfather, now named not only the new pastor of the historic Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church, but also the first woman to lead it.

She clutched her late father’s Bible on Sunday morning as she stared out to the dozens of men, women, and children who had come to hear her first sermon.

“I had his Bible, and I had that view,” she said, “and his voice of, ‘Wow, my daughter made it to the mother of the A.M.E. Church.’”

“It was surreal.”

What’s more, she said, was the timing. Cavaness was named to the role the same week that Americans opted not to elect what would have been the first woman, and woman of color, to be president of the United States.

“The church was able to do what the country wasn’t,” said Lystra Harris, an eight-year Mother Bethel member.

She, like many others on Sunday, said seeing Cavaness brings them hope.

“It brings a message that, no matter what is going on in the world, no matter what our president says, there is a future,” said Fran Jenkins, a member since 2003.

Cavaness, 41, on Saturday was announced to replace the Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler, who led the Philadelphia church for 16 years before stepping down to pursue a position on the A.M.E. executive team. Mother Bethel, a National Historic Landmark and hub for activism, is one of the oldest land parcels to be continuously owned by African Americans in the United States.

Cavaness’ path here followed that of three generations of pastors before her. She was involved with the church as a child, and often helped her father as he led churches in the Newark area. She received her license to preach at age 15, and went on to earn a degree in urban studies and economics from Barnard College of Columbia University in New York City.

She said that while church leadership has historically been male-dominated, she has always felt welcome in these spaces and encouraged to break the glass ceilings. She is fluent in Spanish, and is unmarried with no children.

For the last 10 years, she has served as pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church of Ardmore, where she was also the first woman to lead that 125-year-old congregation. Under her leadership, the Ardmore church embarked on a series of capital projects, including adding ADA-accessible ramps and bathrooms. They built a community garden, expanded programming for children, and became a hub for residents to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. Last June, she said, the church purchased an adjacent property and turned it into three affordable housing units for families who were on the verge of homelessness.

She feels blessed, she said, to now help meet the needs of Philadelphians.

“I want to listen, I want to learn, I want to uplift,” she said of her work moving forward.

At the start of Sunday’s service, Cavaness was introduced by Associate Pastor Lynette Taylor and Presiding Elder Stanley Hearst Sr., who both called the day “herstoric.”

“A new wind is blowing,” Taylor said. “God is doing something different.”

Cavaness took the microphone to a standing ovation, beginning her sermon by first sharing her deep ties to the Philadelphia area. Her great-grandfather, she said, came north for the A.M.E. Church and settled in Pennsylvania, and her grandmother was a graduate of Philadelphia High School for Girls.

» READ MORE: A.M.E leaders are still fighting for basic rights in Philadelphia

Then she dove into a powerful sermon that centered on the beginnings of Mother Bethel and how this “amazing place,” built by and filled with “amazing people,” inspired an entire movement within the Black community.

It is here, on this land, that the A.M.E. Church was born, where Black resistance was nurtured, where Black people looked to the Bible for strength in overthrowing racist and unjust systems.

“You are amazing,” she repeated to the crowd. “This is an amazing place because it was born out of struggle. Everything we have as Black folk we had to fight for.”

She spoke and sang fiercely, revving her fists and shouting so impassionately that even toddlers let out cheers and elders felt their knees give slightly.

“Mother Bethel, we are an amazing place. Ain’t no place on Earth like this place. Because you don’t have nobody unless you have your mother,” she said. “As things are being stricken down, there is a place on Sixth and Lombard that will stand.”

At the conclusion of the service, she was met with a wave of hugs, selfies, and smiling children.

“She was just tremendous, and she had a beautiful message,” said member Cheryl Grundy.

“She was very impressive and I think she’s going to be just what we will need going forward,” said Horace Patterson, 76, a member of more than 25 years.

Cavaness said she hopes the affirmations can break through the political noise to come in the years ahead.

“In the midst of potential rhetoric that will seek the demonize, to unprotect, we’ve got to tell ourselves, our people, our children,” she said, “that we are amazing.”

Staff Writer Valerie Russ contributed to this article.