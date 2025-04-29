MOVE: Untangling the Tragedy | The Battle of 1978

Description: Conflict between MOVE and the Philadelphia Police escalates. Former Daily News reporter Linn Washington and civil rights activist Walt Palmer take us through the events leading up to the 1978 Powelton Village shootout, and the incarceration of the MOVE Nine.

Episode transcript

Voiceover: MOVE: Untangling the Tragedy is a production of Temple University Klein College’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Voiceover: Hey! Rowhome Productions.

Natalie Reitz: Content warning, this series contains description of abuse, trauma, violence, police brutality and foul language.

Frank Rizzo: That moldy group that look like they need a bath. The day that they control this city or the country, then we’re in trouble.

Linn Washington, narrating: Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo hated MOVE. And they hated him.

In 1977, MOVE had a new method of communicating: a bullhorn in the front of their West Philadelphia home.

MOVE loudspeaker: This ain’t nothing but the land of rape and murder motherfucker. All that raping, all that killing, all that stealing.

Linn, narrating: So, in addition to the profanities, stray animals, rats, roaches, and bugs that MOVE brought to the liberal, predominately white enclave of Powelton Village, they started brandishing rifles and built a platform outside the house, so the outside world could see MOVE in action.

MOVE loudspeaker: All you goddamn cops standing round here, you talking about we hiding behind our women and children. We want you to know that this goddamn country ain’t never cared about nobody’s women and kids.

Linn, narrating: I was there a lot reporting on MOVE. I would watch them exercise: push ups, calisthenics, even the pregnant women boxed. They prepared meals there. It was a communal space where they literally did everything and showed passersby MOVE life.

They boarded up the windows of the home so the cops could not easily enter and then on May 20,1977, dressed in fatigues and armed with baseball bats and guns, they addressed their neighbors.

Pam Africa: They made this announcement and all, you know, that-who they were, why they were there. They talked about the beatings that they had been taking.

Linn, narrating: That’s MOVE’S “Minister of Confrontation,” Pam Africa. She says MOVE was fed up. Mayor Rizzo and the courts were getting even tougher on MOVE.

After hundreds of arrests for minor charges, the courts sentenced three MOVE members to three years in prison for a scuffle with police. So MOVE, armed with their bullhorn, demanded the three members released. They unleashed a wave of grievances, taunting the police.

That’s when I first started to hear the rumor. Rizzo was ordering a raid on MOVE’s Powelton Village headquarters.

Rizzo: The police will be in there to drag them out by the backs of their necks.

Linn, narrating: I’m Linn Washington. I’ve been covering MOVE for 50 years. I’m an investigative reporter and a journalism professor at Temple University’s Klein College of Media and Communication.

This is MOVE: Untangling the Tragedy, a podcast about double standards of justice, a so-called out of control cult, police brutality, and the inequity that underlined it all.

This is Episode Two: The Battle of 1978.

Linn, narrating: By the late 1970s, police were in an endless cycle of clashes with MOVE, producing many arrests. Federal authorities even accused them of plotting to obtain nuclear weapons.

MOVE members began to flash weapons when police came by.

Delbert Africa: It’s cause we know the psychological effect that it has on them cops, alright? Them cops is thinking about their individual lives...

Linn, narrating: The MOVE compound had a weird horror movie castle kinda look, surrounded by a wooden fence. It drew crowds to the spectacle of it all. You could watch MOVE as they ate raw foods, exercised, see the children dressed in raggedy clothes, and hear the profanity-laced mocking of police:

MOVE loudspeaker: You motherfuckers hide behind flak jackets and sandbags and helmets. You the biggest goddamn gang in Philadelphia.

Linn, narrating: A few days after MOVE first announced their demands for the release of their three members, the District Attorney’s office responded with arrest warrants for more members, charging rioting, possessing an instrument of crime, and terroristic threats. These were felonies that could carry prison sentences.

But the police did not burst into the MOVE home. Instead, they’d surrounded the house with officers, to keep watch on MOVE 24 hours a day.

With this new attention on the house, MOVE’s P.R. machine was in full blast. They held rallies and gave interviews:

Reporter: Are you personally willing to give up your life in your belief of the teachings of John Africa?

Janine Africa: I’m willing to fight Rizzo off to the death, which is he’ll be murdering me. Saying, I would rather die than have to live under the stranglehold of Rizzo, live under the stagnated insanity of his administration. I’m saying to live under the teachings of John Africa and do what’s right is to be free, even if it means dying. If I have to die to bring Rizzo to his knees and get rid of him I’ll do it.

Linn, narrating: After 12 months of this surveillance, the battle took another turn on March 1, 1978, when Rizzo got an order from the court to blockade the house. It was a starvation blockade.

Rizzo: We’ll completely shut off food. They’ll get nothing. Even a fly wouldn’t be able to get through when we get done.

Linn, narrating: It made national news. Here is famed broadcaster Walter Cronkite:

Walter Cronkite: Philadelphia police answered complaints about a group of radicals living in a dilapidated house, reportedly shunning modern sanitation. The police were met by persons armed with automatic weapons. The house has been under round the clock surveillance ever since. Well today, with state court clearance, the police began a more drastic operation against the radicals, a blockade.

LINN: The blockaded zone extended over roughly a six block area. If you lived within it, you could only leave and return via police escort. Police marksmen were perched in windows and behind sandbags across the street from the MOVE headquarters. Hundreds of cops and firefighters were assigned to the area. Starving out activists was not a good look for the city, especially in a liberal neighborhood. Rizzo called in Black civil rights activists to help negotiate.

Walt Palmer: Jesse Jackson came and Jesse tried to mediate because it got national prominence, right? I think Andy Young even – he came down, different, different folks, right?

Linn, narrating: That’s Walt Palmer, a well-known Black civil rights activist in Philadelphia.

Walt: I wind up being the person picked to negotiate between them. And I told them, I said, “You know, the only reason that y’all select me over the rest of them is because you know I don’t give a fuck about you, you know that, right? [chuckling] I don’t give a fuck about the police. I don’t give a fuck about you.”

Linn, narrating: Negotiating peace was a difficult and lengthy process.

Walt: I’ll spend the next year from ’77 to ’78 in and out of that compound every day for-for over the next 10-12 months trying to negotiate the disengagement between the police, which set up barricades and really had shut down the community.

Linn: How was it negotiating with MOVE?

Walt: Well, I mean, I had to constantly sort of spoon feed it, like, and not make major shifts and stuff like that. And they’d be very strident about what they wanted and what they didn’t want, right? And I’d be very firm about what I think I can get and what you can’t get.

Linn, narrating: Somehow Walt was able to bring the two sides together. The Rizzo administration agreed to release the three MOVE prisoners.

Walt: And for the first time, I think, of anybody’s historical knowledge, even though Rizzo was opposed to it, he eventually agreed to let-to let them be taken out of state prison. And once the prisoners were released, then it really gave me more leverage, right?

Linn, narrating: The details of the release were under a gag order, but I was there when the three imprisoned MOVE members came home.

Walt: You remember that?

Linn: Yeah, I remember, because I was standing there and everybody was waiting for, you know, why aren’t they coming out? Why aren’t they surrendering? And then I saw them looking down towards 33rd and-and Powelton. And then I heard some cheers behind me and I looked back and I was like...I took a picture of it and got a good article out of it. And none of the other reporters knew them. So they didn’t know what was going on.

Linn, narrating: In exchange for the released members, persons inside the MOVE house members would be arrested one at a time on the rioting, weapons, and threats charges, and immediately released on bail. But then MOVE added more demands about that process.

Walt: The glitch was they were not gonna go down en masse. So what you have to do is you have to take the women first. They’re not gonna come down on a weekday, it’s gonna be on a Sunday. And when the women and children come back, well, two or three at a time, and then the men will come, one or two at a time.

Linn, narrating: It seemed like peace was finally about to be reached. The next agreed upon step was for police to be allowed to check the MOVE home for weapons.

Walt: And when they went in to do the search, they found the weapons, but broken ham-broken triggers [laughing] they were dismantled. So it was like, they had these broken weapons, so they were not a threat.

Linn, narrating: But there was one really contentious part of the agreement. MOVE would have to find a new headquarters. Bottom line, they had to get out of Powelton Village by August 1, 1978. They had 90 days to vacate.

Linn: So there was no side deal that they could stay, you know, in perpetuity?

Walt: No, no, not at all. And in fact, we started trying to find land for them in other places, right? And they turned it down. It looked as if they were going to go along with it, but they turned it down.

Linn, narrating: August 1st came and MOVE was still in the Powelton Village home. So on August 2nd, police issued warrants for all MOVE members, including people not in Powelton Village.

Here’s then-District Attorney, Ed Rendell.

Ed Rendell: Not only did they sign an agreement and that agreement was part and parcel of their bail application and the conditions of their bail, and not only did they violate that agreement, but even a more important, overriding principle is: in this country, the law’s gotta apply to everyone equally.

Walt: Well, my God, that started World War Three.

Delbert Africa: Leave us alone or drag the murdered bodies of Black men, women and children out of this headquarters. We are saying the gates will be unlocked. The doors will be wide open. If he comes into our house, that’ll be on him. He’s forcing the confrontation.

MOVE loudspeaker: Motherfuckers like you been fucking over life since the inception of man. You fucking bastards.

Walt: You know how they talk, right? They’re cursing every other word. And it just went on. It just, that-we were right back to square one, right? Because now the clock is ticking. And on the 90th day, they barricaded themselves in and didn’t come out.

LINN: On August 8, 1978, Rizzo was done waiting for MOVE to leave.

Linn, narrating: At 4 a.m. on August 8, 1978, Walt Palmer got a call from Louise James, John Africa’s sister, asking for help.

Walt: She was crying, saying, you know, “Please, they’re gonna kill them, they’re gonna kill them. We need you, come on down here,” right? And I said no, because I said, “The thing is, they’ve made their choices.”

Linn, narrating: As a reporter, I wasn’t going to pass up the chance to be there. Police actually allowed a few journalists to be there. They said they wanted to be transparent so everyone could see they did nothing wrong. Yeah, right. I could already see they had submachine guns, high-powered rifles, tear gas, and smoke bombs. There were hundreds of officers sent to arrest a dozen adult MOVE members.

But when I got there in the early morning, police asked all reporters to put their names in a hat. Only five would be chosen to stay.

I had been covering these folks for like five years and now some other idiot was going to get my story? It was my story! I was going to stay there no matter what. Luckily my name was drawn.

Don Fair: Police started to move into Powelton very early, hundreds of them [fades under Linn]

Linn, narrating: The sun wasn’t even up when the police started with the bulldozers.

Don Fair: The group was told to come out hands up or police would tear down their fence using the bulldozer. The group didn’t move, the police did.

Linn, narrating: After tearing down the fence, the group made their stand in the basement of one of the twin homes. That’s when Walt got there.

Walt: So Louise calls me, four o’clock, I say no, but then five o’clock, I get up and go down there, alright? And they’re surrounded, right? With police everywhere and mobile units like the tank and stuff like a .50 caliber machine gun over top.

Don Fair: The group was given five minute grace periods to comply with police commands. Each time they didn’t, the police answered with another method to get them out. They brought in a large crane to punch holes in the walls to the outside of the house. Nobody came out. Then at 6:40, another warning. MOVE was told to come out with their hands up or the police would come inside. For more than an hour and a half, the police searched the MOVE home.

Linn, narrating: A few nervous police officers approached Walt.

Walt: A lot of the policemen said, “Walt, please, try to get this thing chilled out, right?” Because they were scared to death. They knew that there was going to be a war zone down there, right?

Linn, narrating: Walt asked Police Commissioner Joseph O’Neill who was on the scene, for permission to talk to MOVE and he refused. Meanwhile O’Neill was on a bullhorn telling them to come out – MOVE is not budging. And the Commissioner relents.

Walt: He said, “Walt! Walt Palmer! Where are you? Go in there and see if you can get them to come out of there!” Right? Changed his mind, you know, playing tough cop. [chuckles]

Linn, narrating: When Walt entered the MOVE home it was crawling with heavily armed police. 12 adults and 11 children are huddled in the basement.

Walt: They got cops all through the building, in the living room, in the kitchen, right? They’re in a vulnerable place, and they won’t let me go down the cellar with them. So they said “You just have to just holler at them,” right? So I told them who I was, I said, “Hey, you guys, let me tell you how this works,” right? “You’re surrounded,” right? And the cops are saying, “Walt, no, don’t. Don’t tell them [laughing], don’t tell them where we are.”

LINN: MOVE’s response was to curse at him and Walt curses back. The police freak out.

Walt: They said, “Walt, you’re gonna escalate it. You’re gonna escalate it.”

Linn, narrating: So while Walt’s inside, I’m outside taking it all in. The 48 MOVE dogs were running crazy and rats were running out of the home and all over the place. Walt’s desperate to resolve this.

Walt: I went out and I came back and said, “Let me take the children.” “No, no.” “Let me take the women.” “No, no.” Three times I go in and out of that house. And that’s the third time I said-I said “I’m not going back no more.” And I walked out the door, went to the middle of the street, started looking at the house. Bad idea. Next thing I heard was this shot, over top of my shoulder, my left shoulder, right?

[Gunshots, alarm]

Unidentified: Get back, get back against the wall.

Linn, narrating: It was 8:14 a.m.

Walt: And I just hit the ground automatically.

Linn: From where you were standing. You said the shot was from behind you.

Walt: Mhm.

Linn: So that means that that-the first shot that you heard was not from the MOVE compound that was in front of you.

Walt: Absolute-absolutely not.

Linn, narrating: The shooting lasted just a few minutes. 18 people were wounded, twelve of them police and firefighters.

Police Film Footage: Police officer shot on the corner.

Linn, narrating: And James Ramp, a 52-year-old veteran officer, was dead.

Walt: Well Sergeant Ramp was standing on Pearl Street by a pole. On the side of the house. So somebody–shot from behind over here, right? I hit the ground. The police start shooting. They shoot first. And then I see four guys, policemen with sub-Thompson machine guns, go up to the-to the building and just spray the-empty their guns, threw them down on the ground and pulled out their hand pistols and start shooting. It’s shooting at random, right? No control. No... And then I’m laying there. I said, “Well this is bad. I don’t want to die in the gutter but it doesn’t look good today,” right? I could hear the bullets going past my head, woosh woosh.

Linn, narrating: During a lull in the shooting, Walt gets up and runs.

Walt: And I went behind the building and then shooting started again. Now I have bullets hitting the wall where me and a number of policemen are, and ricocheting off the wall, right?

Linn, narrating: Here’s what I saw: the police are shooting, MOVE is shooting, I’m over there across the street watching all of this and it’s like “Oh shit.”

Police Film Footage: Officers and firemen are wounded by gunfire. First deluge gun goes out of control. Other officers and firemen begin to pull the wounded personnel out of the line of fire

Linn, narrating: So I ran around the corner and hid behind a fire department water cannon truck. Then the shooting stopped.

Police Film Footage: Officer Ramp, shown here lying on his back, has now been mortally wounded. Officer Hesson, also wounded, crawls over and attempts to shield Officer Ramp. An armored rescue unit is brought into position between the MOVE compound and injured officers as rescue operations begin. A smoke grenade is fired into the compound to provide rescuers additional coverage.

Linn, narrating: I watched them put Officer Ramp in an armored vehicle that sped off.

Roy Weissinger: Four minutes of gunfire in West Philadelphia early this morning and it was over. One Philadelphia policeman killed, at least 15 people hurt.

Linn, narrating: Immediately the story gets a police spin.

Don Fair: Police now say the shots came from inside the MOVE home. We heard the police at first yell “They have carbines.” We also heard shots come from behind us, across the street from the center of the siege, but the police say that those shots never existed.

Linn, narrating: And then the police turned to the water cannon.

They pumped 250,000 gallons of water into the basement, flooding it, and threw smoke bombs and tear gas. That’s when MOVE members later told me when they had to surrender. The water got up to their noses and it was apparent the kids would drown. So they’d said, “We’re coming out, we’re coming out.”

The last one out was 28-year-old Delbert Africa, long dreadlocks, and shirtless. His arms were up to show he was surrendering. There was nothing in his hands.

Walt: When Delbert came out, I was going to run to him.

Linn, narrating: But Chuck Africa had been shot, so Walt ran to him.

Walt: Chuckie comes out and he’s hollering and screaming and cussing. So I run towards him. He’s been shot in the shoulder. And I’m telling Chuckie, “Shut up,” right? Because this guy’s agitated. This white guy put his gun to his head. And I asked him, I said, “What the fuck you gonna do?” Right? “You want an assassination in full color?” I grabbed his hand, trying to get that trigger out the way.

Linn, narrating: Because Walt tried to save Chuck’s life, he could not get to Delbert in time.

WALT: But I saw two cops take their rifle butts and one cracked his skull and one cracked his jaw, right?

Linn, narrating: The beating Delbert took was savage and caught on news cameras. He was knocked to the ground, kicked and beaten. The video and images became a symbol of police brutality.

Three officers were charged with the beating and acquitted. Police Commissioner O’Neill justified the beatings, saying, quote: “Delbert Africa wasn’t a man, he was a savage.”

Then police went to work on the crime scene. They pumped the water out of the MOVE basement and used fans to get the smoke out. They searched the home for weapons. Walt had a feeling they were going to destroy the evidence.

Walt: And then what I did was I tried to find people who I could send downtown to get me a Temporary Restraining Order for them to not to tear down the building.

Linn: Oh you tried to get a T.R.O.?

Walt: I tried to stop it. Yeah. I tried to stop it. This was a crime scene, right?

Linn, narrating: But police brought in a huge wrecking crane and the MOVE home was demolished roughly 90 minutes after they surrendered.

Walt: And we stood right there and watched them tear it down.

Linn, narrating: And with it went all the evidence.

Linn: From your vantage of-at this point being a lawyer. What did that destruction of evidence mean? I mean was that-was there anything improper?

Walt: Oh totally improper. What happens is that the crime scene stays intact until you go in and you have some forensics coming in and sorting out the bullets.

Linn, narrating: What followed was a borderline riot. In a nearby neighborhood, large crowds gathered and police started beating on them. But that didn’t make much news. Instead, a proud Rizzo held a press conference.

Rizzo: I can only tell you that these are violent people, but I hope that this gives the public a lesson that you can’t deal with revolutionaries, that they have to be dealt with. And it’s amazing that this group has been running loose now for a half a dozen, couple, three or four years that I know of. And they should have been in prison many, many months ago for their defiance of the rules of civilized people and of our country and our land and city.

Linn, narrating: He showed the press MOVE’s guns, which were so shiny and new they looked like they just came out of a gun store. He also blamed the press for humanizing MOVE.

Rizzo: What I’m saying is that the press has to take part of the responsibility for their irresponsible acts. The way they report without investigating. Take the story of hoodlums and revolutionaries. I read in the paper this morning where these poor mothers were holding their crying babies. The moms and babies, “The police want to kill us.” The police didn’t kill anybody.

Linn, narrating: Police arrested 10 MOVE members and two non-MOVE members, charging all with third-degree murder in the death of Officer Ramp. There was no conclusive evidence who killed the officer, yet Walt believes friendly fire could have been a factor in the death of Officer Ramp. According to Walt…

Walt: MOVE did not kill Sergeant Ramp. Couldn’t have, because they were in the building facing me. He was on the side of the building. The bullet couldn’t have come out and gone around the corner.

Linn, narrating: Walt was never asked to testify by either side. But police testified that the bullet came from a gun found in the MOVE house. Police investigators found no usable fingerprints on the gun. It was handled before the Rizzo press conference. But according to police testimony at the trial, Phil Africa bought four guns that were recovered in the basement, one of which was matched by a ballistics expert to the bullet that struck Ramp.

MOVE members offered little defense during the 19-week trial. They would not consult with their court-appointed lawyers. And due to their disruptive behavior, they were barred from the courtroom as a group. Only one or two defendants could attend at a time. Rendell, who went on to be mayor and then governor, led the push for conviction.

Jim Hickey: You said to someone a little while ago flat out that those people are murderers.

Ed Rendell: No question...

Jim Hickey: Do you stand by that?

Ed Rendell: No question about it. The facts as we know them are absolutely clear. They opened fire in a situation where the police were using as much restraint as they could, trying to enforce that court order, and they shot and killed the officer. No question about it. Murderers.

Jim Hickey: Rendell also contends that the only reason MOVE members kept the children in the house was to use them as shields. And in fact, he says, that is what they did when the final surrender came.

Linn, narrating: Nine MOVE members asked to be tried together as one. They were Chuck, Delbert, Eddie, Janet, Janine, Merle, Michael, Phil and Debbie Africa. Their plan was to put the system on trial. They didnt want a jury because they claimed it would be filled with “Racist whites from the Northeast and store-bought Negros from downtown.”

It was a circus, with MOVE members screaming in court. They represented themselves and refused all help from their court-appointed attorneys. And no one really cared. No one pushed for the truth. And MOVE’s strategy failed. In 1980, Common Pleas Court Judge Edwin Malmed sentenced the MOVE nine to 30 to 100 years in prison.

Judge Edwin Malmed: They have at all times maintained they were a family and acted together. Now I-therefore, I took them at their own word. If they’re a family and have all acted together, then they acted in concert, they acted jointly, and they should all share equally in the punishment imposed.

Linn: Do you think that the convictions that came out of ’78 were fair?

Walt: No. These were trumped up charges. This was a trumped up case. This was a fix that was in.

Linn: So, the women, do you think they should have received the same sentence as the men? Because the testimony was that the women were just holding children, where the men were holding weapons.

Walt: It was just unlawful. It was just wrong.

Linn, narrating: I gotta admit, after what I witnessed, I was more pissed at MOVE than the cops. They had a deal and they squandered a victory over Rizzo. Their anarchistic, “You can’t move us out” stance did nothing to further their so-called revolution.

Merle and Phil died in prison. Delbert and Chuck died shortly after being paroled. Both were incarcerated for over 40 years. In fact, all of the surviving incarcerated members spent roughly 40 years in prison before being released.

But MOVE wasn’t done causing havoc in Philadelphia, and city officials and police weren’t done with them either. Next stop for MOVE is Osage Avenue, a haven for Black, home-owning families. That will be the next episode of MOVE: Untangling the Tragedy

Louise James: I am very much afraid you’re going to have blood-soaked streets. You’re going to have bodies strewn every which way. You’re going to have children killed, and you’re going to have adults killed for no reason other than complaints of the neighbors.

