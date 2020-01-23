Following another blackface controversy at the Mummers Parade, Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass has proposed creating penalties for participants in the New Year’s Day parade who paint their faces black.
Bass introduced a bill on Thursday, at the first working meeting of Council’s new four-year term, that would ban Mummers who wear blackface from the parade for five years and hit them with a $75 fine.
“Every Jan. 2, we’re having the same conversation about blackface in the Mummers Parade and the disrespect," Bass said. “It’s past time to do something different.”
Regulating blackface in the parade is a legally thorny issue due to the First Amendment’s free speech protections. Bass said she is working with the city’s Law Department to craft a measure that would pass legal muster.