Philadelphia’s 120-year-old New Year’s Day Mummers Parade has recently birthed a new annual tradition, one that takes place the day after: Every Jan. 2, city leaders unite to denounce offensive performances in the parade.
This year’s controversy, sparked by marchers with the Froggy Carr Wench Brigade wearing black face paint, has led to calls for a lasting solution to emerge from the annual outrage.
“I’m sick of it being a common conversation we have on every single year on Jan. 2," City Councilwoman Cindy Bass said Thursday. “It’s ridiculous that it keeps happening, and I’m beyond insulted that these people would feel comfortable wearing blackface."
But it’s unclear what can be done to prevent future incidents of blackface or other offensive performances.
The Froggy Carr Wench Brigade was disqualified from the annual parade, and Mayor Jim Kenney said Wednesday after the incident came to light that the city will “explore options for additional penalties moving forward.” But he didn’t offer details about what punishments could be meted out.
“We’re not able to share specifics on other potential penalties at this time,” Kenney spokesperson Lauren Cox said Thursday. “We’d likely work with the Mummers on any enforcement as well.”
Cox said the managing director’s office, which coordinates the parade for the city, will lead the effort, and that other offices, such as the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations, the city’s civil rights agency, will also be involved.
City Council President Darrell Clarke condemned the performance and said the city Law Department can take steps to help prevent future incidents. Philadelphia banned blackface, which has roots in minstrelsy, from the parade in 1963. Racist and transphobic performances have also figured into previous iterations of the tradition.
Actually policing blackface is a legally thorny issue because of the First Amendment’s free speech protections. But, Clarke said, the city can use the parade permitting process to make changes.
“We have to be diligent — within the bounds of the Constitution — because we are in America and we have to follow the Constitution in terms of what people can say or do,” Clarke said. “We’ve been talking with our legal representatives to understand what we can do, but the fact that we do have to issue a permit gives us some leverage in terms of ensuring this does not happen again.”
Bass said real change must come from within the Mummers.
“We need the leadership to speak out," Bass said. "We need them to step up. Before they ended up on TV for all of the world to see, at their club at their Mummers organization, someone saw them. Someone saw them putting on blackface. Let people know you’re not going to be welcome in our ranks if you come in blackface.”
Froggy Carr leadership remained relatively silent Thursday. Requests for comment left for several board members, including club captain Joe Renzi, were not returned. Reached by phone, Froggy Carr vice president Jimmy Kane declined to answer questions but said, “I can tell you that Froggy Carr is not a racist club.”
“There’s 498 other men that didn’t do that,” he said. “Maybe that should be the focus.”
Kane said he didn’t know whether the men in blackface were official Froggy Carr members, which number about 120, or if they were among the 400-plus Mummers who buy a Froggy Carr suit and strut with the club on New Year’s Day.
However, a quick check of the club’s official website shows that two men in blackface who were interviewed by CBS3, and identified themselves as Mike Tomaszwski and Kevin Kinkel, are listed as official members of Froggy Carr.
Michael McGrail, who is not a Froggy Carr member but has strutted with the brigade for 15 years, said the entire club should not be held accountable for the actions of a few.
“We’ve got over 550 of us," he said. "You can’t throw a net around all these guys. This is not like you’re applying for a job or people do a background check on you. We don’t know what goes on in their minds. It’s like trying to herd drunk cats.”
He said the men who showed up in blackface at the parade were “obviously ignorant.”
“I don’t know how individuals like that go through life making decisions,” he said.
The club’s disqualification didn’t phase too many people, McGrail said.
“Nobody cares,” he said. “They’re just going down there to have a good time.”
While official results initially showed Froggy Carr coming in second-to-last place in the wench brigades, Cox said that was before judges were notified about the group’s disqualification.
Froggy Carr, which was founded in the early 1970s, has a reputation for being among the rowdiest clubs in the Mummers Parade. Members once held a protest during the event because their captain was arrested defending their beer stash, and this year McGrail created pins and set up a hotline for people to call if they stumbled upon “lost and/or drunk” Froggy Carr Mummers.
“[It’s] not unusual for Froggy Carr participants to not even make the judges stand,” McGrail said.
Calls to a number listed for the Wench Brigade Association were sent to a voicemail that was full and could not accept new messages.
Clarke noted that other Mummers controversies have emanated from performances in the Comic Division, of which the Wench Brigades like Froggy Carr are an offshoot, and suggested that the city could eliminate the category if participants don’t change their behavior.
“This is called the Comic Division. As an African American, there is nothing funny about this,” Clarke said. “At some point, there needs to be a conversation about whether or not this particular portion of the parade should be allowed in the city of Philadelphia if people can’t police themselves.”