A public shootout between two men late Sunday in Cheltenham Township left one dead and the other in jail, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
Police found Wendell Allison-Haulcey, 28, of King of Prussia, lying on the ground on West Glenside Avenue near Radcliffe Road at 9:12 p.m., officials said. He had been shot in his chest and shoulder, and was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Abington Memorial Hospital.
Kether Optimus Massiaz, 22, of Malvern, was arrested that evening and charged Monday afternoon with first- and third-degree murder and possession of an instrument of a crime, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.
Massiaz traded gunfire with Allison-Haulcey late Sunday, during a dispute that apparently started inside an abandoned home on West Glenside Avenue, investigators said.
The motive for that argument was unclear, and a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office declined to comment Monday.
Witnesses saw a group of men running away from the house, and a black sedan speeding away from the scene after a series of gunshots. A nearby Ring doorbell camera recorded Allison-Haulcey raise a .45 caliber handgun and fire it once, the affidavit said. That pistol, which was registered to Allison-Haulcey, was later found next to his body, along with a spent shell casing.
Police later stopped Massiaz as he sat in his Black BWM in the parking lot of a 7 Eleven store about a mile away, the affidavit said. Massiaz, bleeding from a head wound and wearing an empty holster on his hip, told detectives he didn’t own a gun. But they later recovered a semi-automatic, 9mm pistol registered to him not far from the scene of the shooting, next to a black backpack that one of the men had dropped.
It was the first homicide in the township since October 2018, when Rithina Torn was shot during a road-rage dispute. Torn’s killing remains unsolved.