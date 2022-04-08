An East Mount Airy man who killed his girlfriend’s ex after an argument over $200 has been charged with murder, Montgomery County authorities said.

Tymeir Henderson, 27, was arrested Friday by a team of U.S. Marshals weeks after he allegedly shot Dyon Thompson and his brother outside a home in Norristown. Henderson has been charged with first-degree murder, gun violations and related offenses, and remained in custody, denied bail. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

Investigators said Henderson opened fire on Thompson, 28, and his younger brother as they stood outside a home belonging to Henderson’s girlfriend. Thompson had previously dated the woman, and they have a 7-year-old daughter, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Henderson’s arrest.

On the day of the shooting in February, the affidavit said, Thompson and the woman had been arguing over $200 she owed him. He later drove to her house to drop off his daughter, and he spoke with the woman and Henderson on the porch, the document said.

Witnesses described the conversation as “normal and not aggressive,” according to the affidavit. But as Thompson went to leave, Henderson opened fire with a handgun, striking him multiple times, the affidavit said.

Thompson’s brother, who was sitting inside Thompson’s parked car outside the home, grabbed Thompson’s gun from the car’s glove box and attempted to fire back, but was struck in the upper back and collapsed to the ground, the affidavit said.

Thompson was taken to Paoli Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Henderson fled and eluded authorities until Friday, when he was arrested in Philadelphia.