A man who, according to police records, stalked and terrorized his ex-wife in the months before she was slain Wednesday evening was charged with killing her, Philadelphia police said Saturday.
Adriano Coriano, 55, has been charged with murder and related charges in the death of Gladys Coriano, 52, who was fatally shot as she sat in her SUV in front of her home in the 900 block of Hartel Street.
Police officers who were called to the Fox Chase home found Gladys Coriano suffering from multiple gunshots to the torso and neck. She was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she died three hours later.
Ten days before the slaying, Adriano Coriano had pleaded guilty to violating a protective court order that his ex-wife had filed against him, for which he was sentenced to six months’ probation, the records show.
Gladys Coriano went to police at least five times in the last three months to report that her ex-husband had threatened, stalked, or assaulted her, according to the records and law enforcement sources.
In addition, there was an active felony warrant for his arrest at the time, issued by the District Attorney’s Office in November over accusations that he had forced his way into the victim’s home on Halloween, pinned her to the floor, tried to pull her pants down, and threatened her with a knife.
Spokespersons for the Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office told The Inquirer their offices were investigating how they handled Adriano Coriano’s record of threatening behavior toward his wife prior to his being charged in the slaying.
Adriano Coriano was also charged Saturday with crimes related to the alleged Halloween assault of his ex-wife, court records show. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 8 for the murder case, the records show.
He is being held without bail.