But around 6:40 p.m., she had stopped by to pick up mail and fresh clothes, the sources said. Security camera footage reviewed by police shows Adriano Coriano allegedly speeding up behind Gladys Coriano in his Nissan Altima as she pulls up in front of her home. He allegedly opens fire through his window, striking Gladys Coriano multiple times in her face and body. Witnesses tended to her in the street and dialed 911. Police rushed her to Jefferson Hospital, where she died.