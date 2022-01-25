As the omicron variant continues to dominate case counts, the CDC has recommended that, if you can, you should wear N95 or KN95 masks, which offer more protection compared to cloth and surgical masks. While there’s good evidence on the protective value of these masks, locating them is easier said than done.

Using these masks is especially important now given how transmissible omicron is compared to previous versions of the virus, says Seth Welles, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health.

“They basically block 95% of particulates of a certain size, including droplets and breath,” which can carry the COVID-19 virus with them, Welles . “It will keep you from infecting others, and it will keep you from being infected.”

N95 and KN95 masks, the Associated Press reports, are currently more available than they have been throughout the pandemic — but they can still be hard to find, and are typically more costly than surgical or cloth masks (which are better than nothing). There’s also a market of counterfeit masks that don’t have the protective powers of KN95s or N95s.

So where can you get real N95s right now, and how many times can you reuse them to get the best value? Here’s what you need to know:

Where can I buy N95 masks in person?

If you’re looking to buy N95 or KN95 masks in person, Welles suggests going with big box stores and chain pharmacies, such as:

CVS

Rite Aid

Walmart , and other similar options.

Home improvement retailers such as Home Depot and Lowe’s , which often sell more industrial-focused N95 masks.

Hardware stores

Big retailers, Welles says, usually work with mask manufacturers to get legitimate masks that are approved by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

You should call ahead to make sure your local store has masks in stock — there is high demand for N95 and KN95 masks, so they can be hard to find.

Where can I buy N95 masks online?

If you are having trouble finding masks in a physical store, you might also be able to find them online — but, Welles notes, it’s important to buy them from a trusted, reputable website, such as:

Project N95 , a nonprofit website that describes itself as “the National Critical Equipment Clearinghouse” for PPE and COVID-19 tests. There, you can buy vetted masks in a variety of styles.

Bona Fide Masks has a wide selection of KN95 and N95 masks in both adult and child sizes. Domestic shipping through USPS is free, but expect shipping delays.

Choose a reputable seller when using Amazon, — such as the digital store front of a mask maker like 3M — Welles says. And, he adds, it’s a good idea to look for masks with high ratings and to read the comments to see if people are reporting that they have received counterfeit masks.

Unsure if an online mask is legitimate? The CDC keeps an extensive list of NIOSH-approved N95 mask makers and models, and also has information on how to spot fakes.

Also keep in mind that shipping times are very slow for many carriers, so place your mask order as soon as you can.

Where can I get free N95 masks?

The White House recently announced that the Biden administration will give out more than 400 million N95 masks to U.S. residents, distrubted at local pharmacies and health centers, says Welles. As of Jan. 24, select pharmacies outside of the Philadelphia region reported that free masks were beginning to arrive to their stores. The nationwide rollout is expected to happen later in January.

How many times can I reuse my N95?

For most people, N95s and other masks can be worn more than once. But how many times, or for how many days, isn’t exactly a set number — it mostly depends on factors like how often you wear it, where you wear it, and how long you wear it. In general, the CDC has recommended wearing an N95 mask no more than five times if you work in healthcare or wear it for “extended periods of a day,” Welles says.

If you are only periodically using your mask for shorter periods — like shopping or riding public transit — you can likely get much more use out of it. Welles suggests keeping an eye on the condition of the mask, and changing it out when it gets dirty, “funky,” or damaged.

“The only thing that tends to cut down on its effectiveness is if you poke holes in it, or you create rips, or it gets so loose that it’s not tight around your nose and mouth,” he says. “Look at the cleanliness of it. If it is getting kind of gross, or if you put it on and it smells, get rid of it and put on another mask.”

When should I wear my N95 instead of a cloth mask?

In its recent guidance, the CDC did not require that people wear N95 or KN95 masks, but noted that there are several situations in which you might consider “choosing a mask or respirator that offers greater protection,” including if you are:

Providing care for someone diagnosed with COVID-19

At increased risk of severe illness

Working at a job that requires interacting with “large numbers of the public” (especially if others are not consistently wearing masks)

Riding on public transportation

Not able to physically distance yourself in crowded indoor or outdoor settings

Not up to date on your vaccinations against COVID-19

If that sounds like most situations where you’d wear a mask anyway, you’re right. As Welles says, “You shouldn’t be wearing cloth anymore, or the blue surgical masks. You want something which really has shown the ability to reduce the particles that can cross over and possibly infect you.”

However, if you aren’t able to comfortably wear an N95 mask — or don’t have access to them — a surgical mask is a good option, as Martin Blaser, director of Rutgers University’s Center of Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine, recently told the Inquirer.

“People should use the best mask that they can that they’re comfortable with that they will wear,” Blaser said. “If you have an N95 and it’s uncomfortable and you don’t wear it, it’s not helping you very much.”

