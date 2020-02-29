BLACKWOOD, N.J. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New Jersey’s top Democratic brass descended on Camden County Saturday to rally local Democrats ahead of the 2020 election and ramp up support for Rep. Donald Norcross, the Democratic congressman representing Camden.
“How many times have we said this is the most important election of our time,” Pelosi said, to rousing applause. “Nothing compares to this. … Understand the difference the election makes.”
Pelosi and Norcross, along with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Sen. Cory Booker, brought supporters to their feet in a college gymnasium by underscoring how critical voter turnout will be in the general election.
Norcross implored voters to get to the polls to help “turn the White House blue."
Booker told the crowd the makeup of the Supreme Court is on the line, too. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg — help is on the way,” he vowed.
The notable Democrats stumped for Norcross immediately after attending a $2,800 per guest fund-raiser in a nearby campus building. Norcross is running for reelection to New Jersey’s 1st Congressional District, which spans Camden and parts of Burlington and Gloucester Counties. As of now, he has no primary challenger. Only one Republican candidate — Claire Gustafson — has filed to run in the race.
Booker — who recently wrapped up a failed bid for president and is on the ballot for reelection as senator — kicked off the rally urging Democrats to present a unified front in 2020 so they can oust Trump from office and advance a progressive agenda. He described Norcross as a champion of labor rights and one of his key allies on Capitol Hill for the issue.
“When I need help on the other side of the Capitol," Booker said, “the champion of workers rights in the House of Representatives that I turn to is Donald Norcross.”
Norcross, a former electrician and South Jersey native, took to the stage and addressed the rally crowd of nearly a thousand by touting his humble beginnings and progressive ideals.
“I’ve been on unemployment. I’ve worked for minimum wage," Norcross said. “Not many people come from a construction site to Congress, but I’m proud of those roots.”
Murphy, a progressive Democrat, said Norcross “shines” as a member of New Jersey’s Democratic delegation and said his reelection is critical to keeping the House of Representatives in Democratic hands come November.
“We have got to reelect our Democratic incumbents,” Murphy said. "That begins with Donald Norcross.”
Murphy’s presence at the rally is an interesting development in the longstanding feud the governor has had with George E. Norcross III, the South Jersey power broker and the congressman’s brother.
Tensions have been high between the two sides since a Murphy administration task force was created to look into New Jersey’s controversial tax incentive program. Norcross has faced allegations of taking advantage of the program to benefit his companies and affiliated organizations in Camden to the tune of $1.1 billion. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Murphy urged voters at the rally to reelect the power broker’s brother. The congressman thanked him for attending the event and endorsed the governor’s reelection in 2021.
“Just as you were here for me, Phil, we’re gonna be there for you next year," Norcross said.
According to one political strategist with close ties to Norcross, this may be a potential olive branch.
“It’s fair to say that [Murphy] going to a fund-raiser for Donald Norcross is a clear signal of detente,” he said. “If this was just about Pelosi, there were other ways for Murphy to support her."
At a soccer field just steps from the rally entrance, tempers were high as about a hundred Trump supporters staged a counterprotest. They directed most of their ire toward Pelosi while hoisting Trump flags and signs that said “Nasty Nancy."
“We see where our country is going," said Barbara Smith, 70, of Washington Township. “The silent majority is tired of being silent. We’re silent no more.”
And while most Democrats seemed enthusiastic about Norcross’ potential reelection, some Camden progressives doubted his progressive credentials and noted this will not deter their fight to wrest South Jersey from control of the political machine run by George Norcross.
“It’s wonderful how centrist Democrats are moving toward the Warren-Sanders wing,” said Sue Altman, head of New Jersey’s Working Families Alliance, “but if [Norcross] thinks this is going to stop our fight against corruption in South Jersey, that’s a terrible calculation.”