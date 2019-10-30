On what is likely to be the coldest morning in more than six months in Philadelphia, you should be able to see the Antares rocket hurtling eastward after it is launched from NASA’s Virginia space center.
The launch of the rocket bearing 8,200 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station, where it will be deployed to poke around for clues on how the universe was formed, is scheduled for 9:59 a.m..
Weather permitting the rocket will be visible at least for a period of 2 to 3 minutes from the Carolinas to extreme southern New England.
And weather will be permitting around here.
Sky cover forecast calls for less than 10% cloud intrusion, which qualifies as “clear” by government standards.
By then the potent cold front forecast to sweep away the rains will have broomed the clouds from the skies. If anything, the only obstruction would be the midmorning sun.
You don’t necessarily have to go outside, for that matter. A south-facing window would work, and NASA plans to stream the event live NASA TV on their website. (At 8 p.m. Wednesday, you can watch a NASA-themed Halloween costume and cosplay contest on the same site.)
If you want a peak experience, you can head to the launch site, the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, about a 3 ½-hour drive to the base of the Delmarva Peninsula.
The visitors center opens at 6 a.m. Sorry, no drinking while watching rocket launches: Alcohol, pets, and guns are prohibited.