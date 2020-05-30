- Date: Saturday, May 30
- Time: 3:22 p.m. Eastern
- TV: Various networks
- Stream: NASA, SpaceX
After a delay of a few days due to bad weather, NASA and SpaceX are scheduled to launch astronauts from U.S. soil Saturday afternoon for the first time in nearly a decade.
The weather remains a major concern, but if all goes as planned with the launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, it will mark the first time a private company has launched people into orbit, with the astronauts being carried into space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule making its first manned spaceflight.
The mission is the culmination of a partnership struck in 2014 between Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Co. and NASA as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. SpaceX has been launching cargo capsules to the space station since 2012, but this will be the company’s first manned mission ahead of what is to be a long-term deal with NASA to bring astronauts to the International Space Station.
Astronaut Doug Hurley, 53, was the pilot of the space shuttle Atlantis during the program’s final mission in July 2011. Joining him in the Dragon will be Bob Behnken, 49, who has accumulated more than 708 hours in space.
Wednesday’s planned launch was scrubbed because of bad weather, and forecasters said Friday that the odds of favorable conditions for Saturday’s launch window were just 40%. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 60% likelihood of thunderstorms. If weather conditions again prevent the launch, the next attempt could take place Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know to watch.
Takeoff of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 3:22 p.m. Philadelphia time from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. It would be just the fifth new manned space system, following the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, and shuttle programs.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, NASA is urging visitors to avoid traveling to the space center. But nearby beaches are open, and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey encouraged visitors to come watch the launch.
NASA and SpaceX will stream the launch on their YouTube channels.
Cable networks including CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News are expected to show the launch live. Discovery and the Science Channel will simulcast coverage beginning at noon. The National Geographic channel will air joint coverage with ABC News beginning at 3 p.m.
President Donald Trump is expected to return to the Kennedy Space Center on Saturday for the rescheduled launch.
Trump tweeted Wednesday, “Thank you to @NASA and @SpaceX for their hard work and leadership. Look forward to being back with you on Saturday!”
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Cape Canaveral on Wednesday and took a tour of NASA’s facilities.
Two NASA astronauts are launching into space:
- Doug Hurley. Born in Endicott, N.Y., Hurley is a former Marine Corps fighter pilot and a veteran of two spaceflights, including the final space shuttle mission in July 2011.
- Bob Behnken: Born in St. Ann, Mo., is an Air Force colonel who is also a veteran of two space shuttle flights.
The Demo-2 mission is to validate the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule for human spaceflight. The 19-hour flight will send Hurley and Behnken to the International Space Station, where they will join the three-person crew. The long flight means they might need to test SpaceX’s new space toilet.
The two will spend from one to four months aboard the orbiting lab, where they will help with experiments and perform a space walk or two. The two astronauts will end their mission in a scene not seen since the Apollo 9 mission more than 50 years ago — an Atlantic splashdown.
This article contains information from the Associated Press.