4C says it’s investigating consumers’ breadcrumbs concerns

Home cooks nationwide say their beloved breadcrumb brand is tasting different. Now, following a report by The Inquirer, 4C Foods Corp. says it’s investigating.

It started earlier this month when a TikTok post about 4C’s Seasoned Italian Bread Crumbs tasting different sparked a wave of similar accounts.

But as reported by The Inquirer, isolated anecdotes of alleged changes to the breadcrumb formula had been popping up for nearly a year on Reddit and Facebook forums, citing allergy concerns and the inexplicable taste of cinnamon.

Multiple home cooks who spoke with The Inquirer said newer cans of the breadcrumbs weren’t adhering as well, took too long to crisp before burning or becoming soggy, and tasted too sweet. Some said that they thought their experiences were isolated until the new wave of discourse.

A look at older vs. newer breadcrumb canisters revealed new ingredients in the mix, including honey, molasses, and eggs.

But following The Inquirer’s report, 4C says its recipe hasn’t changed at all. And that the newly listed ingredients simply reflect the company’s compliance with updated food regulation standards.

“Some consumers have asked if we have changed our recipe for 4C Seasoned Bread Crumbs. We have not,” the company said in a statement. “In 2023, we updated our label to comply with government regulations and bakery industry changes. The recipe remains the same: bread crumbs, Pecorino Romano cheese and spices.”

Local Italian chef, breadcrumb enthusiast, and former Tyson Foods safety manager Liz Grothe said 4C’s statement checks out.

“They’d legally have to disclose any changes due to consumer laws,” she said. “I know it’s horrifying to think about [if you’re allergic to eggs], but it’s likely just trace amounts — like how Almond Joy might say ‘may have trace amounts of peanuts.’"

As for why consumers are describing a cinnamon-like taste when they haven’t before, Grothe says there are two likely scenarios: placebo effect or a bad batch.

“If one person says it tastes different and people start paying attention and remembering things differently … the mind is a strong muscle,” she said. But, “if people are submitting complaints, that’s something 4C would be able to track. It could be a large mistake in a batch.”

Following The Inquirer’s report of multiple consumers over the stretch of nearly a year picking up on cinnamon notes, 4C says it is looking into things.

“4C Foods has received questions from consumers about a cinnamon taste in our 4C Seasoned Bread Crumbs. The recipe for our 4C Seasoned Bread Crumbs does not include cinnamon,” the company said. “We take these comments very seriously and are in the midst of investigating these concerns. 4C Seasoned Bread Crumbs are a staple in many kitchens and a crucial ingredient in family recipes. We want to assure our consumers that we take their concerns seriously.”

The company added that consumers with questions are encouraged to email info@4c.com.