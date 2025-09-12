Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer in custody, President Trump says

The suspected shooter in the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is in police custody, President Donald Trump said on Fox News Friday morning.

“I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said in a prescheduled interview on Fox & Friends.

Advertisement

CNN reported a man was taken into custody late Thursday night. Officials have yet to release any details on the suspect in custody or publicly identified the individual. Federal and state officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. Philly time.

FBI Director Kash Patel previously said officials had a suspect in custody, only to later reverse track to say the individuals had been released.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. A manhunt ensued for the suspect, with federal investigators releasing footage and images of a young man captured on surveillance footage.

Trump said a minister saw the footage and was able to identify the suspect.

“A minister — who’s involved with law enforcement by the way, his good friend is a top U.S. marshal — and they took it from there," Trump said.

Police previously recovered a Mauser .30-caliber, bolt-action rifle in a town in the woods near the school they believe was used by the gunman. Investigators said the suspect fired a single shot that killed Kirk in broad daylight in the middle of an event with students.

“Again, subject to change, but the facts are the facts. We have the person we think is the person we’re looking for,” Trump said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.