Rep. Chrissy Houlahan is latest Democrat investigated by Trump administration for November video

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D., Chester) is the latest Democrat to be investigated by the Trump administration for appearing in a video that informs service members not to follow “illegal orders.”

On Wednesday, Houlahan, a former Air Force officer, said that federal prosecutors contacted her and six other politicians over the video posted on Nov. 18.

Four representatives and two senators, all of whom served in the military or intelligence agencies, said in the video that the Trump administration is “pitting uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”

In response, Trump posted on social media days later that the lawmakers were engaging in “seditious behavior, punishable by death.”

The Democratic lawmakers were contacted late last year by the FBI for interviews. Now, they are being contacted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

“The six of us are being targeted not because we said something untrue, but because we said something President Donald Trump and Secretary Hegseth didn’t want anyone to hear,” Houlahan said Wednesday in a statement. “This investigation is ridiculous on any day but especially so on a day the President is considering launching airstrikes against Iran in retaliation for their crackdown on free speech.”

Sen. Elise Slotkin (Mich.), a former CIA analyst, shared in a video on Wednesday that the offices for U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., contacted her last week for interviews.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.