Diddy apologizes for beating Cassie following release of 2016 surveillance video

Sean “Diddy” Combs has apologized for beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, following the release of 2016 surveillance footage by CNN. It marks the first time the hip-hop mogul has admitted wrongdoing since abuse allegations first surfaced against him six months ago.

In a new video posted Sunday on social media, Combs responded to security footage that showed him punching and kicking Ventura, an R&B singer who was the producer and rapper’s protégé and longtime girlfriend. Combs, wrapped in only a white towel, can be seen chasing after Ventura through a hotel hallway, dragging her, and at one point, throwing a vase in her direction.

The footage, which CNN released on Friday, prompted major dialogue through the entertainment industry. It was the first visual reference that aligned with allegations Ventura and others made against Combs in the last year.

Back in November, Ventura moved forward with a lawsuit that accused Combs of years of rape and abuse. The suit was settled the day after it was filed. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Since then, Combs has faced several separate civil lawsuits that accused him of participating in sexual misconduct, trafficking, and grooming. In March, his homes were raided by Homeland Security authorities, a public spectacle unfolding on social media and in tabloids.

But through all of the allegations, Combs and his legal team have maintained that he was innocent, releasing blanket denial statements.

That changed on Sunday.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” Combs said in his video apology. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

Combs added that he sought professional help with therapy and rehab.

“I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day,” he said. “I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Ventura has not responded publicly to the footage. In a statement, her attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, called the video “gut-wrenching” and said it “only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs.”

The video’s public circulation also prompted a statement by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, which confirmed the office was aware of the video but unable to file charges citing statute of limitations.

“As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services,” the department said.