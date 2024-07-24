Viral dog photography account the Dogist is in Philly. Here’s what we know.

It’s time to get Fido to the groomer and camera-ready; it could be time for his close-up.

The Dogist — a popular dog photographer account with more than 9 million combined social media followers — is in Philadelphia scouting new subjects.

Advertisement

In a series of videos posted over the last week, Dogist founder Elias Weiss Friedman told viewers he was shooting in Philadelphia instead of his usual New York stomping grounds. His reasoning for the location change was simple: “Philly’s got dogs, too.”

“I did grow up in Philadelphia [in] the Main Line,” Friedman said in one video. “Go Birds.”

While in Philly, Friedman could be seen chatting with dog owners in Rittenhouse and Fitler Square about the best parts about having a pet. As of publication time, he’s photographed eight local fur babies.

» READ MORE: Toronto animal shelter launches unhinged ‘good dogs, bad names’ adoption campaign

On 21st and Spruce Streets, Bowie, a 10-year-old Lakeland Terrier, posed for treats and praise.

“He’s mischievous and he doesn’t like small electronics,” his owner, who wasn’t named, said. “The vacuum cleaner’s his worst enemy.”

She added that her favorite thing about having a dog is the “companionship without stipulations.”

So far Friedman has also met Vincent, a 10-year-old Collie mix; Apollo, a 7-month-old German shepherd; Grizzly, a 7-year-old Schipperke mix; a popular pair of Samoyeds named Sputnik, who is 8-years-old, and Cushion, who’s 1-year-old; Tank, a 10-year-old Rottweiler with a very floppy tongue; and Chloe, a 4-month-old miniature pinscher. They were all very good boys and girls.

Friedman’s side quest in Philly has filled some locals with a sense of pride. In the comments section, some users noted the dog owners’ Delco accents shining through. Others thanked the photographer for spotlighting their town.

Chloe’s owner, who wasn’t named, told Friedman he brought his own camera on their puppy’s walk because the Dogist accounts motivated him to take his own photos of dogs in the community.

“You’re inspiring people, and it’s a great thing,” the owner said.

Many of the dog owners also discussed their pets’ origins from rescue organizations and shelters. Part of the Dogist’s mission is highlighting dog rescue initiatives all over the country.

As of Wednesday, Friedman has scouted dogs at Rittenhouse Square, around Fitler Square, and at the Schuylkill River Park, which features a popular dog park.

It’s unclear how long the Philly features will go on. Through a spokesperson, Friedman and the Dogist declined to be interviewed. But we’ll be eagerly watching social media to see what local pups are featured next.