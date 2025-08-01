Saquon Barkley named to President Trump’s national sports council

Eagles’ All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley has been named to President Donald Trump’s national sports council to help “create school-based programs to reward excellence in physical education and support the development of a Presidential Fitness Award,” the White House said Friday.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order “revitalizing” the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition and reviving the Presidential Fitness Test, which older children in public schools took in some form for several decades.

Advertisement

Barkley did not attend the signing ceremony, but other prominent athletes did, including former professional wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque, pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, Swedish golfer Annika Sorenstam, and former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor. Also attending was Triple H’s mother-in-law, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

The White House said the council, which will be chaired by DeChambeau, will “create school-based programs to reward excellence in physical education and support the development of a Presidential Fitness Award — working in partnership with athletes, coaches, teams, and schools to champion access to fitness and healthy living for all Americans. The Council will also play an important role in restoring tradition to college athletics, including reforming the broken transfer portal and keeping men out of women’s sports.”

Barkley, who has been friendly with Trump, did not make any mention on his social media accounts about being named by the president to the council.

In April, Barkley spent time golfing and hanging out with Trump at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J. Barkley’s trip came one day ahead of the Eagles’ visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Notably, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did not attend the Super Bowl event at the White House.

Responding to criticism about his association with Trump, Barkley wrote on his X account on April 28: “lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago … and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”