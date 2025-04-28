Eagles star Saquon Barkley hung out with Donald Trump, flew on Air Force One

While Jalen Hurts wouldn’t commit to meeting President Donald Trump, one of his teammates didn’t appear to have any problem spending time with the president.

Ahead of the Eagles’ visit to the White House Monday, star running back Saquon Barkley spent part of Sunday with President Donald Trump at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J.

Barkley was seen sitting with Trump inside the club at a table covered with “Make America Great Again” hats of various colors in a viral photo initially shared by Newsmax host Rob Schmidtt.

Later in the afternoon Sunday, Barkley traveled with Trump to Morristown Airport, where the two traveled back together to Washington, D.C. on Air Force One.

Barkley got off the plane with a few other people including a boy carrying a football, who Trump hugged, according to pool reports.

In a gaggle with reporters after landing, Trump called Barkley a great player. “I wanted to race him, but I decided not to,” Trump joked.

This isn’t the first time Barkley spent time with Trump and his family. At J.P. Morgan’s tech summit last month, Barkley was spotted with Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner.