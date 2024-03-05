Bakery’s ‘vegan’ doughnuts were actually from Dunkin’ Donuts, grocer says

Maybe America Runs on Dunkin’, but vegans usually don’t.

A Long Island-based vegan market says they were sold doughnuts from a nearby bakery that falsely claimed its treats were homemade, vegan, and gluten free. In reality, the market claims, the doughnuts were repackaged Dunkin’ Donuts.

Now, they’re warning customers with allergies and dietary restrictions who may have mistakenly indulged. The ordeal has gone viral on social media, prompting vegan, food, and Long Island communities to weigh in.

John Stengel and Indiana “Cindy” Kay opened their vegan market, Cindy’s Snacks, in 2019. On weekends, they sell doughnuts they outsource from local vegan bakers, including a vendor called Savory Fig. It’s unclear how long the market has worked with Savory Fig. Cindy’s also works with at least two other vegan bakeries.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Stengel posted a lengthy statement, explaining and apologizing for what he called their “nightmare come true:” unknowingly selling gluten and animal products purported as vegan and gluten free to customers.

Savory Fig drops off doughnuts that look like Dunkin’, denies wrongdoing

According to Stengel, the concerns started Feb. 23, when Savory Fig owner Michelle Siriani dropped off a box of baked goods. In the middle of the box was a doughnut with strawberry icing, and pink and orange sprinkles shaped like the letter “D” — a calling card for Dunkin Donuts’ signature treats.

“I immediately became concerned,” Stengel said in a customer note.

Dunkin’s doughnuts are not vegan or gluten free, since they contain eggs, dairy, and flour. Stengel and Kay removed the Savory Fig delivery from their racks and stored them until they could find out more.

But, in a text exchange the market owners shared on Instagram, Siriani denies any wrongdoing.

“I in no way mean to insult you or question your products but ... these are definitely little D sprinkles, ones Dunkin’ Donuts uses,” Stengel wrote to Siriani. “If these are Dunkin’ Donuts, the ingredients could kill somebody as we have so many people with severe dairy allergies that shop here.”

Siriani replied, “These are definitely not Dunkin’ Donuts!” She said she would “never do that,” promising to send Stengel a photo of the sprinkle bottle she used. Later, she sent the couple an Amazon link for generic “birthday alphabet” sprinkles.

When Stengel and Kay purchased the sprinkles, a comparison revealed they were different from the sprinkles on the doughnut. The sprinkles also were not labeled as vegan (some sweeteners, glazes, and dyes used to make sprinkles can contain animal products). Stengel and Kay also conducted an at-home gluten test on the doughnut, which photos posted by Stengel show came back as “high positive” for traces of gluten.

Doughnutgate spreads across social media

“We are mortified that we provided any of her products to our customers and our own family,” Stengel said. “We trusted a well-known, highly recommended vegan and gluten free baker who has claimed to be working as a pastry chef for over 15 years ... We are enraged that this trust and respect was broken and that we were unknowingly put in a position to perpetuate that betrayal.”

Since Stengel and Kay went public with their accusations on Sunday, Siriani began deleting photos of doughnuts from Savory Fig’s Instagram profile. Then, she deleted Savory Fig’s Instagram page entirely. Savory Fig’s Facebook profile was still active Tuesday morning, but the comments had taken on a new life.

A Savory Fig Facebook post published on Sunday was riddled with comments from angry customers and people who heard about the debacle as it’s been shared across social media, with posts on Reddit, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter).

A video by well-known vegan baker Natalie Slater on TikTok about the ordeal has been viewed more than 650,000 times.

Internet sleuths reviewing older photos of doughnuts of doughnuts sold by Savory Fig suggest the re-selling picked up earlier this year, noting a transition from homemade-looking doughnuts to more polished offerings.

Pictures of Savory Fig’s Valentine’s Day-themed doughnuts look curiously similar to the Valentine’s Day specials Dunkin’ Donuts offered. In past posts from Cindy’s Market from earlier this year promoting Savory Fig, commenters compared trays of doughnuts to Dunkin’s versions.

Cindy’s Snacks and Savory Fig did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Instagram, Stengel wrote that he and Kay have cut ties with Savory Fig and were considering legal action.