Girl Scouts sued over claims of ‘heavy metals’ and pesticides in cookies

A freshly baked proposed class action lawsuit filed against the Girl Scouts claims their signature cookies are laced with toxins.

Court documents filed Monday in New York allege the presence of “heavy metals” and pesticides in the cookies. The findings are based on a study from December 2024 commissioned by GMO Science and Moms Across America that tested 25 cookie samples across three states. GMO Science focuses on discussion around genetic modifications while Moms Across America is an advocacy group that centers around environmental toxins, GMOs, and food safety. They are known for being critical of GMOs and the agrochemical industry.

The lawsuit takes aim at the Girl Scouts of the United States of America along with ABC Bakers and Ferrero USA’s Little Brownie Bakers — the only two bakeries in the country authorized to manufacture the famous sweet treats.

Bayside, N.Y., resident Amy Mayo leads the suit. According to court documents, she has purchased several Girl Scout cookies, including Peanut Butter Patties and Adventurefuls since January of this year.

“She believed that she was purchasing quality and safe cookies consistent with Girl Scout’s promise of ethical business practices and the representations published on [the Girl Scouts’] websites,” the lawsuit said.

Mayo said she wouldn’t have purchased the cookies or would’ve paid less for them if the Girl Scouts had “marketed their products accurately.” Mayo could not be reached for comment.

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million in damages for Girl Scout cookie purchasers and for alleged violations against consumer protection and labeling laws.

Here’s what else we know.

What does the study on Girl Scout cookies say?

According to the study, the Girl Scout cookies tested contained higher than recommended levels of at least four of five heavy metals: aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury. Experts say high levels of exposure can negatively impact peoples’ health and the environment.

The study also said the Girl Scout cookies, especially Thin Mints, contained glyphosate, a weed killer pesticide.

What is glyphosate?

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in weed-killing pesticides such as Roundup.

It’s a common topic of controversy among health-conscious groups and has been referenced by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for its potential link to cancer.

Despite its vilification in recent years, glyphosate is often used in herbicides used to treat crops globally. Experts say its risk to the general public is probably low.

How have the Girl Scouts and the cookie bakeries responded?

In a blog post last month, the Girl Scouts addressed the study, saying that heavy metals can naturally occur in soil and aren’t a safety issue.

“The health and safety of Girl Scouts and cookie customers is our top priority. Rest assured: Girl Scout Cookies are safe to consume,” the blog post said. “A recent report claimed that our Girl Scout Cookies contain certain levels of glyphosate and heavy metals. We want to address these allegations and share the facts.”

The post added that its cookies are made in compliance with FDA and EPA food safety and environmental standards.

“Girl Scout Cookies are safe to consume and are manufactured in accordance with all food safety regulations,” the blog said.

According to Reuters, several chocolate makers — including Pennsylvania’s Hershey — have faced lawsuits tied to the presence of heavy metals in their products before.