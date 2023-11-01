New Jersey Gov. spent nearly $1,000 on Taylor Swift concessions, records show

There’s only so far new money goes.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy spent nearly $1,000 on concessions at MetLife Stadium while attending a Taylor Swift concert.

Now, he’s asking the Democratic State Committee to reimburse those expenses along with nearly $12,000 in purchases he made at MetLife using his taxpayer-funded expense account.

Murphy spent thousands of dollars on snacks and beverages during sporting events and concerts at the stadium since taking office in 2018 through 2019, according to Politico.

Murphy’s office told Politico that the Democratic State Committee was originally expected to cover the stadium costs, but didn’t. When the state was left with the bill, it was paid through the governor’s $95,000 annual expense account, which may be used for official receptions, the official residence, and “other official expenses,” language from the budget says. It is not allowed for “personal purposes” and cannot supplement Murphy’s annual $175,000 salary.

A spokesperson for Murphy told Politico that the governor’s office expected the state party to cover his stadium expenses.

“Once it was clear that there were outstanding bills that had not been paid, the state stepped up to meet this responsibility,” Jennifer Sciortino said. “We are pursuing reimbursement from the state party for costs incurred at MetLife Stadium.”

According to the documents — which were obtained by Politico through the Open Public Records Act — Murphy spent more than $11,800 while at events including a New York Jets-Dallas Cowboys NFL game, a USA vs. Brazil soccer game, Hot 97′s Summer Jam concert with Cardi B and Meek Mill, and Swift’s 2018 Reputation tour.

It’s not clear exactly what Murphy’s $936 at Swift’s show went toward (though we know it was on food and not a coveted piece of merch). As noted by Politico, some invoices show specific line items for snacks at the Jets-Cowboys game, like $90 on Aquafina and $45 for extra guacamole.

Murphy’s predecessor, Chris Christie, was scrutinized for similar spending at MetLife Stadium. He had the Republican State Committee reimburse the state more than $82,000 in concession costs.